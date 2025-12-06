Nationwide Travel Chaos as IndiGo Cancels Over 400 Flights

India’s largest carrier, IndiGo, plunged into chaos on Friday as cascading crew-rostering failures triggered more than 400 flight cancellations nationwide. From Patna to Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ranchi and Raipur, irate passengers crowded ticket counters, slept on terminal floors and waited for hours with no clarity, many stranded for nearly three days, as the airline struggled to stabilise operations despite issuing revised schedules.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Indigo Flight Cancellations
Stranded passengers at Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport following IndiGo flight cancellations, in Patna. | Photo: PTI
1/12
Indigo Crisis
Passengers gather to enquire at an IndiGo airlines counter amid flight cancellations, at Birsa Munda International Airport in Ranchi. India's largest airline IndiGo's operations crumbled as pilot-rostering issues continued to force large scale flight cancellations, over 400 on Friday. | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/12
IndiGo Chaos
Passengers enquire about their IndiGo flight at a boarding gate at Kempegowda International Airport amid flight disruptions, in Bengaluru. IndiGo's operations crumbled as pilot-rostering issues continued to force large scale flight cancellations -- over 400 on Friday -- and many passengers have been stranded for as long as three days at airports. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/12
Indigo Flight Disruptions
Stranded passengers at Swami Vivekananda Airport, in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. Passengers were left stranded as IndiGo cancelled numerous flights while struggling to meet new crew rostering rules, a day after it scrapped several services and announced schedule adjustments. | Photo: PTI/Kunal PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/12
Indigo Flight Delay
Passengers crowd an IndiGo reservations and ticketing counter after several flights were cancelled at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, in Mumbai. | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/12
Indigo Flight Cancelled
Stranded passengers at Swami Vivekananda Airport, in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. Passengers were left stranded as IndiGo cancelled numerous flights while struggling to meet new crew rostering rules, a day after it scrapped several services and announced schedule adjustments. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/12
Indigo Flights Cancelled
An IndiGo flight from Raipur lands at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport's Terminal 2, in Mumbai. Passengers were left stranded as IndiGo cancelled numerous flights while struggling to meet new crew rostering rules, a day after it scrapped several services and announced schedule adjustments. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/12
IndiGo disruptions: over 400 flights cancelled
Stranded passengers search for their luggage near a counter after IndiGo cancelled more than 400 flights, at the Kempegowda International Airport, in Bengaluru, Karnataka. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/12
IndiGo crisis: Passengers at Jammu airport
Passengers wait at the airport, in Jammu. IndiGo on Saturday announced the resumption of nine of its 11 flights from Jammu Airport, but cancelled seven flights from Srinagar owing to the nationwide disruptions caused by the airline's pilot-rostering issues. | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/12
IndiGo crisis: Stranded passengers at Chennai airport
Passengers at an IndiGo airline's counter at the airport, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Air travel across India remained in chaos on Friday as IndiGo, the country's largest airline, scrapped several hundred flights, leaving thousands of passengers stranded for several hours at a stretch with little clarity on alternatives. | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
10/12
IndiGo crisis: Stranded passengers at Ahmedabad
Stranded passengers wait in queues to enquire about flight status at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport amid IndiGo flight disruptions, in Ahmedabad. | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
11/12
IndiGo crisis: Stranded passengers at Delhi airport
Passengers wait at Terminal 1 (T1) of the Indira Gandhi International Airport, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
12/12
IndiGo flight disruptions in Bengaluru
IndiGo aircrafts stationed at Kempegowda International Airport amid the airline's flight disruptions, in Bengaluru. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa, 3rd ODI: Jaiswal's Maiden Ton, Bowlers Propel Men In Blue To Series Victory

  2. India Vs South Africa, 3rd ODI: Yashasvi Jaiswal Smashes Maiden 50-Over Ton, Joins Elite All-Format Club

  3. India Vs South Africa, 3rd ODI: How KL Rahul's Hand Switch Broke 20-Match Toss Jinx - Watch

  4. IND Vs SA: Shubman Gill Cleared To Play T20I Series After Getting Fitness Certificate Clearance From COE - Report

  5. AUS Vs ENG, 2nd Ashes Test: Late England Collapse Gives Australia Full Control After Day 3

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  2. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Lessons From Ayodhya: Change In Muslim Approach To Kashi, Mathura Cases

  2. Modi-Putin Strengthen Ties As India Balances Washington & Moscow

  3. SP Says Ambedkar Day Event Cancelled Under BJP Govt Pressure

  4. Self Respect Marriage: When Sukumaar Met Elakkiya

  5. ED Attaches ₹1,120 Cr More in Anil Ambani Firms in Yes Bank Probe

Entertainment News

  1. Retro Express | Objection My Lord! This Is Not How Things Happen In Courts

  2. Dhurandhar Review | An Occasionally Gripping Spy Drama Consumed By Pakistan, Persecution & Propaganda

  3. The Dhanush Phenomenon: Masculinity, Vulnerability And Stardom

  4. Gustaakh Ishq Review | An Itr-Drenched Ode To A Bygone Era

  5. Tere Ishk Mein Review | A Perplexing Resurrection Of The Aimless One-Sided Loverboy Sans Redemption

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Nepal: PM Karki Reviews Election Preparations with Parties, Poll Officials And Gen Z Delegates

  2. India Sends More Modular Bridges To Cyclone-Hit Sri Lanka As Death Toll Nears 500

  3. Sri Lanka: Cyclone Ditwah Kills Over 480, Caused Severe Nationwide Damage

  4. Is The US ‘War on Drugs’ A Smokescreen To Pressurise Venezuela?

  5. Indonesia Floods: One Million Evacuated And Over 700 Dead

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, December 6, 2025: What’s in Store for Leo, Capricorn, Pisces & More

  2. Weekly Horoscope December 7–13, 2025: New Opportunities Rise For Cancer, Scorpio & Capricorn

  3. From Babri To Ram Mandir: 32 Years Of Transformation And Tension In Ayodhya

  4. ED Attaches ₹1,120 Cr More in Anil Ambani Firms in Yes Bank Probe

  5. Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranveer Singh's Film Becomes Biggest Opener Of His Career; Beats Saiyaara

  6. Kalamkaval Box Office Collection Day 1: Mammootty Starrer Crime Thriller Earns Over Rs 4 Crore

  7. Netflix To Acquire Warner Bros. For $82.7 Billion, Writers Guild Of America Opposes The Deal

  8. UPSSSC PET 2025 Result Expected Soon at upsssc.gov.in: Check Scorecard Download Steps