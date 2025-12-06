Nationwide Travel Chaos as IndiGo Cancels Over 400 Flights
India’s largest carrier, IndiGo, plunged into chaos on Friday as cascading crew-rostering failures triggered more than 400 flight cancellations nationwide. From Patna to Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ranchi and Raipur, irate passengers crowded ticket counters, slept on terminal floors and waited for hours with no clarity, many stranded for nearly three days, as the airline struggled to stabilise operations despite issuing revised schedules.
