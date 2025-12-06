Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Round 6 Highlights: Rajasthan Pip Delhi In Last-Ball Thriller; Haryana Edge Past Baroda

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 Round 6: Krunal Pandya's Baroda lost to Haryana in Hyderabad. Catch the key results and highlights of the eventful Round 6 of SMAT 2025, as it happened

Abhishek Sharma
Punjab batter Abhishek Sharma in action during SMAT 2025. Photo: X
Round 6 matches of the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 on Saturday (December 6) featured a number of eye-catching results. Jharkhand and Rajasthan progressed to the Super League stage after winning their respective Group D matches. Meanwhile, defending champions Mumbai (20 points), who have won five out of six games so far, and Andhra (20 points) — who too have won five games — also advanced to the next stage of the competition. Elsewhere, spinners Jayant Yadav and Sidak Singh outshone out-of-favour India pacer Mohammed Shami with four and three wickets respectively as Puducherry stunned Bengal by 81 runs in a Group C match. Krunal Pandya's Baroda lost to Haryana in Hyderabad, whereas the Abhishek Sharma-led Punjab beat Services by 73 runs. Bihar, bearing teenage star Vaibhav Suryavanshi as opener, suffered a seven-wicket defeat to Hyderabad. Catch the highlights from the eventful Round 6 of SMAT 2025, as it happened.
LIVE UPDATES

SMAT 2025 Round 6 LIVE Scores: Live Streaming Details

Select matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy's plate division might be televised live in India on the Star Sports Network. The matches can also be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app and website.

SMAT 2025 Round 6 LIVE Scores: Early Matches Today

Four Matches that start early on including Chandigarh vs MP that starts at 8:30 AM IST.

  • Chandigarh vs MP

  • Jharkhand vs Tamil Nadu

  • Assam vs Odisha

  • Bengal vs Puducherry

SMAT 2025 Round 6 LIVE Scores: MP Opt To Bowl vs Chandigarh

Madhya Pradesh have won the toss and have opted to field

Madhya Pradesh XI: Ankush Singh, Rahul Batham, Harsh Gawali(w), Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Rajat Patidar(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Aniket Verma, Tripuresh Singh, Shivam Shukla, Kumar Kartikeya, Arshad Khan

Chandigarh XI: Manan Vohra, Arjun Azad, Nikhil Thakur(w), Nikhil Sharma, Shivam Bhambri(c), Gaurav Puri, Chiragvir Dhindsa, Jagjit Singh, Rahul Singh, Sandeep Sharma, Sanyam Saini

SMAT 2025 Round 6 LIVE Scores: Toss & Playing XIs

Mohammed Shami is part of the playing XI as Bengal take on Puducherry. Elsewhere, Tamil Nadu have also opted to bowl first against Jharkhand.

SMAT 2025 Round 6 LIVE Scores: Jharkhand vs Tamil Nadu Playing XIs

SMAT 2025 Round 6 LIVE Scores: Assam Vs Odisha Playing XIs

Assam XI: Sumit Ghadigaonkar(w), Pradyun Saikia, Abdul Ajij Kuraishi, Riyan Parag(c), Nihar Deka, Saahil Jain, Akash Sengupta, Mukhtar Hussain, Sibsankar Roy, Ayushman Malakar, Avinov Choudhury

Odisha XI: Aditya Rout, Gaurav Choudhary, Aasirwad Swain(w), Biplab Samantray(c), Soumya Ranjan Lenka, Prayash Singh, Rajesh Mohanty, Anil Parida, Sambit S Baral, Sarbeswar Mohanty, Badal Biswal

SMAT 2025 Round 6 LIVE Scores: Jharkhand Lose Two Wickets

Jharkhand have lost two wickets against Tamil Nadu in their SMAT 2025 match. Elsewhere, Chandigarh are struggling against MP, by losing five wickets in the process.

SMAT 2025 Round 6 LIVE Scores: Chandigarh Set 135 For Victory Against MP

Arshad Khan, who has been snapped up by the Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2025 auction, has taken figures of 6/9 for Madhya Pradesh against Chandigarh, who set 135 for victory.

SMAT 2025 Round 6 LIVE Scores: Jharkhand Up The Ante Against TN

Virat Singh and Kumar Kushagra have stepped up for their side as Jharkhand eye a big score against Tamil Nadu in their SMAT 2025 fixture.

SMAT 2025 Round 6 LIVE Scores: Mohammed Shami Shines For Bengal

Mohammed Shami shines with the white ball in their SMAT 2025 match against Puducherry. The veteran bowler took three wickets and gave away 34 runs in his four overs. Bengal have been set a target of 178 for victory!

SMAT 2025 Round 6 LIVE Scores: Chhattisgarh vs Mumbai Playing XIs and Toss

Chhattisgarh: Amit Kumar Yadav, Amandeep Khare(c), Sanjeet Desai, Mayank Verma(w), Shashank Singh, Aditya Sarwate, Gagandeep Singh, Ayush Pandey, Shubham Agarwal, Ravi Kiran, Mayank Yadav

Mumbai: Ayush Mhatre, Ajinkya Rahane, Sarfaraz Khan, Siddhesh Lad, Sairaj Patil, Atharva Ankolekar, Hardik Tamore(w), Shams Mulani, Shardul Thakur(c), Suryansh Shedge, Tushar Deshpande

Mumbai to bowl first

SMAT 2025 Round 6LIVE Scores: Madhya Pradesh Beat Chandigarh

Harsh Gawali and Harpreet Singh Bhatia have taken MP to a seven-wicket win over Chandigarh.

SMAT 2025 Round 6 LIVE Scores: Pondicherry Beat Bengal By 81 Runs

Wow, an upset here! Pondicherry have defeated Bengal by 81 runs. Elsewhere, Odisha have also registered a victory over Assam. Jharkhand too have beaten Tamil Nadu by a margin of 28 runs.

SMAT 2025 Round 6 LIVE Scores: Karnataka, Bihar Struggle

Karnataka and Bihar are struggling in their SMAT 2025 matches. K'taka, chasing 179 for victory, have already lost two wickets in the powerplay. As for Bihar, the talented Vaibhav Suryavanshi was dismissed early on in the innings.

SMAT 2025 Round 6 LIVE Scores: Baroda Opt To Bowl First Against Haryana

Haryana: Arsh Ranga, Ankit Kumar(c), Yashvardhan Dalal(w), Nishant Sindhu, Ashish Siwach, Parth Vats, Samant Jakhar, Sumit Kumar, Anshul Kamboj, Arpit Rana, Ishant Bhardwaj

Baroda: Shashwat Rawat, Vishnu Solanki, Hardik Pandya, Jitesh Sharma(w), Krunal Pandya(c), Atit Sheth, Bhanu Pania, Mahesh Pithiya, Ninad Ashvinkumar Rathva, Rasikh Dar Salam, Raj Limbani

SMAT 2025 Round 6 LIVE Scores: Mumbai Win

Ayush Mhatre scored another fifty (69 not out) as Mumba registered an eight-wicket win over Chhattisgarh. Earlier, Shardul Thakur had taken three wickets for the current holders.

SMAT 2025 Round 6 LIVE Scores: Kerala Struggle Against Andhra

Sanju Samson is fighting a lone battle for Kerala as they struggle to make runs against Andhra. All the batters around him have been dismissed for single digits with Samson alone stranded on 40.

SMAT 2025 Round 6 LIVE Scores: Hyderabad Beat Bihar

Hyderabad have beaten Bihar by 7 Wickets as well as Kerala have been handed a defeat by Andhra with a 7-wicket margin despite Sanju Samson fighting a lone battle.

SMAT 2025 Round 6 LIVE Scores: Haryana Defeat Baroda 

Baroda make a late surge to try and chase down Haryana's 175-run target. But they fall nine runs short, with Anshul Kamboj returning figures of 4/23. Baroda end up with 166 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs, with Bhanu Pania unbeaten on 29 off 13.

SMAT 2025 Round 6 LIVE Scores: Rajasthan Sneak Past Delhi

At the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Rajasthan have chased down Delhi's 175-run target in a last-ball thriller, with Mukul Choudhary smashing a match-winning unbeaten 62 off 26. Navdeep Saini claimed three wickets for the losing side.

SMAT 2025 Round 6 LIVE Scores: Punjab Vs Services Update

Punjab's hard-hitting openers Abhishek Sharma (62 off 34) and Prabhsimran Singh (50 off 28) hit fifties and stitch a 106-run stand to set the tone against Services in Hyderabad. Naman Dhir follows it up with a 22-ball 54 to put Punjab on course for a huge total.

SMAT 2025 Round 6 LIVE Scores: Maharashtra Vs UP Update 

Uttar Pradesh crawl to 130 for nine in their 20 overs against Maharashtra at the Eden Gardens. India southpaw Rinku Singh hits a 29-ball 45 but gets little support from the other end. Seamer Rajvardhan Hangargekar picks up three wickets for Maharashtra.

SMAT 2025 Round 6 LIVE Scores: Railways Vs Vidarbha Update

Chasing Vidarbha's 173-run target, Railways have lost their top three for 78 runs in nine overs. Ashutosh Sharma (13 not out) and Ravi Singh (12 not out) are at the crease currently, with the asking rate hovering around eight runs per over.

SMAT 2025 Round 6 LIVE Scores: Tripura Vs Uttarakhand Update

In the final game of the day at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Tripura are taking on Uttarakhand and the match is nicely poised. Uttarakhand need 34 runs off the last four overs and have six wickets in hand.

SMAT 2025 Round 6 LIVE Scores: Punjab Vs Services Result

It's a comprehensive victory for Punjab at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. They thrash Services by 73 runs, bowling them out for 160 after setting a 234-run target. Captain Abhishek Sharma again delivers an all-round performance, picking up two wickets for eight runs to follow his fifty earlier.

SMAT 2025 Round 6 LIVE Scores: Maharashtra Vs UP Result

Maharashtra stutter before getting to victory against Uttar Pradesh in Kolkata. Stand-in skipper Prithvi Shaw scored a 28-ball 28, which ended up to be his team's highest individual score as Maharashtra got to the 131-run target in 19 overs, losing seven wickets in the process.

SMAT 2025 Round 6 LIVE Scores: Railways Vs Vidarbha Result

At the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, Railways beat Vidarbha by five wickets. They chase down a 173-run target in 19.1 overs, with Ravi Singh hitting a 38-ball 68.

SMAT 2025 Round 6 LIVE Scores: Tripura Vs Uttarakhand Result

It's a second last-ball thriller in today's Mushtaq Ali Trophy games, with Uttarakhand narrowly getting the better of Tripura in Ahmedabad. They achieve a 164-run target in 20 exact overs, losing six wickets in the process.

