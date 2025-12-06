Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Round 6 Highlights: Rajasthan Pip Delhi In Last-Ball Thriller; Haryana Edge Past Baroda

Punjab batter Abhishek Sharma in action during SMAT 2025. Photo: X

Round 6 matches of the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 on Saturday (December 6) featured a number of eye-catching results. Jharkhand and Rajasthan progressed to the Super League stage after winning their respective Group D matches. Meanwhile, defending champions Mumbai (20 points), who have won five out of six games so far, and Andhra (20 points) — who too have won five games — also advanced to the next stage of the competition. Elsewhere, spinners Jayant Yadav and Sidak Singh outshone out-of-favour India pacer Mohammed Shami with four and three wickets respectively as Puducherry stunned Bengal by 81 runs in a Group C match. Krunal Pandya's Baroda lost to Haryana in Hyderabad, whereas the Abhishek Sharma-led Punjab beat Services by 73 runs. Bihar, bearing teenage star Vaibhav Suryavanshi as opener, suffered a seven-wicket defeat to Hyderabad. Catch the highlights from the eventful Round 6 of SMAT 2025, as it happened.

Chandigarh vs MP

Jharkhand vs Tamil Nadu

Assam vs Odisha

Bengal vs Puducherry

MP Opt To Bowl vs Chandigarh Madhya Pradesh have won the toss and have opted to field Madhya Pradesh XI: Ankush Singh, Rahul Batham, Harsh Gawali(w), Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Rajat Patidar(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Aniket Verma, Tripuresh Singh, Shivam Shukla, Kumar Kartikeya, Arshad Khan Chandigarh XI: Manan Vohra, Arjun Azad, Nikhil Thakur(w), Nikhil Sharma, Shivam Bhambri(c), Gaurav Puri, Chiragvir Dhindsa, Jagjit Singh, Rahul Singh, Sandeep Sharma, Sanyam Saini

Toss & Playing XIs Mohammed Shami is part of the playing XI as Bengal take on Puducherry. Elsewhere, Tamil Nadu have also opted to bowl first against Jharkhand.

Assam Vs Odisha Playing XIs Assam XI: Sumit Ghadigaonkar(w), Pradyun Saikia, Abdul Ajij Kuraishi, Riyan Parag(c), Nihar Deka, Saahil Jain, Akash Sengupta, Mukhtar Hussain, Sibsankar Roy, Ayushman Malakar, Avinov Choudhury Odisha XI: Aditya Rout, Gaurav Choudhary, Aasirwad Swain(w), Biplab Samantray(c), Soumya Ranjan Lenka, Prayash Singh, Rajesh Mohanty, Anil Parida, Sambit S Baral, Sarbeswar Mohanty, Badal Biswal

Jharkhand Lose Two Wickets Jharkhand have lost two wickets against Tamil Nadu in their SMAT 2025 match. Elsewhere, Chandigarh are struggling against MP, by losing five wickets in the process.

Chandigarh Set 135 For Victory Against MP Arshad Khan, who has been snapped up by the Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2025 auction, has taken figures of 6/9 for Madhya Pradesh against Chandigarh, who set 135 for victory.

Jharkhand Up The Ante Against TN Virat Singh and Kumar Kushagra have stepped up for their side as Jharkhand eye a big score against Tamil Nadu in their SMAT 2025 fixture.

Mohammed Shami Shines For Bengal Mohammed Shami shines with the white ball in their SMAT 2025 match against Puducherry. The veteran bowler took three wickets and gave away 34 runs in his four overs. Bengal have been set a target of 178 for victory!

Chhattisgarh vs Mumbai Playing XIs and Toss Chhattisgarh: Amit Kumar Yadav, Amandeep Khare(c), Sanjeet Desai, Mayank Verma(w), Shashank Singh, Aditya Sarwate, Gagandeep Singh, Ayush Pandey, Shubham Agarwal, Ravi Kiran, Mayank Yadav Mumbai: Ayush Mhatre, Ajinkya Rahane, Sarfaraz Khan, Siddhesh Lad, Sairaj Patil, Atharva Ankolekar, Hardik Tamore(w), Shams Mulani, Shardul Thakur(c), Suryansh Shedge, Tushar Deshpande Mumbai to bowl first

Madhya Pradesh Beat Chandigarh Harsh Gawali and Harpreet Singh Bhatia have taken MP to a seven-wicket win over Chandigarh.

Pondicherry Beat Bengal By 81 Runs Wow, an upset here! Pondicherry have defeated Bengal by 81 runs. Elsewhere, Odisha have also registered a victory over Assam. Jharkhand too have beaten Tamil Nadu by a margin of 28 runs.

Karnataka, Bihar Struggle Karnataka and Bihar are struggling in their SMAT 2025 matches. K'taka, chasing 179 for victory, have already lost two wickets in the powerplay. As for Bihar, the talented Vaibhav Suryavanshi was dismissed early on in the innings.

Baroda Opt To Bowl First Against Haryana Haryana: Arsh Ranga, Ankit Kumar(c), Yashvardhan Dalal(w), Nishant Sindhu, Ashish Siwach, Parth Vats, Samant Jakhar, Sumit Kumar, Anshul Kamboj, Arpit Rana, Ishant Bhardwaj Baroda: Shashwat Rawat, Vishnu Solanki, Hardik Pandya, Jitesh Sharma(w), Krunal Pandya(c), Atit Sheth, Bhanu Pania, Mahesh Pithiya, Ninad Ashvinkumar Rathva, Rasikh Dar Salam, Raj Limbani

Mumbai Win Ayush Mhatre scored another fifty (69 not out) as Mumba registered an eight-wicket win over Chhattisgarh. Earlier, Shardul Thakur had taken three wickets for the current holders.

Kerala Struggle Against Andhra Sanju Samson is fighting a lone battle for Kerala as they struggle to make runs against Andhra. All the batters around him have been dismissed for single digits with Samson alone stranded on 40.

Hyderabad Beat Bihar Hyderabad have beaten Bihar by 7 Wickets as well as Kerala have been handed a defeat by Andhra with a 7-wicket margin despite Sanju Samson fighting a lone battle.

Haryana Defeat Baroda Baroda make a late surge to try and chase down Haryana's 175-run target. But they fall nine runs short, with Anshul Kamboj returning figures of 4/23. Baroda end up with 166 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs, with Bhanu Pania unbeaten on 29 off 13.

Rajasthan Sneak Past Delhi At the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Rajasthan have chased down Delhi's 175-run target in a last-ball thriller, with Mukul Choudhary smashing a match-winning unbeaten 62 off 26. Navdeep Saini claimed three wickets for the losing side.

Punjab Vs Services Update Punjab's hard-hitting openers Abhishek Sharma (62 off 34) and Prabhsimran Singh (50 off 28) hit fifties and stitch a 106-run stand to set the tone against Services in Hyderabad. Naman Dhir follows it up with a 22-ball 54 to put Punjab on course for a huge total.

Maharashtra Vs UP Update Uttar Pradesh crawl to 130 for nine in their 20 overs against Maharashtra at the Eden Gardens. India southpaw Rinku Singh hits a 29-ball 45 but gets little support from the other end. Seamer Rajvardhan Hangargekar picks up three wickets for Maharashtra.

Railways Vs Vidarbha Update Chasing Vidarbha's 173-run target, Railways have lost their top three for 78 runs in nine overs. Ashutosh Sharma (13 not out) and Ravi Singh (12 not out) are at the crease currently, with the asking rate hovering around eight runs per over.

Tripura Vs Uttarakhand Update In the final game of the day at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Tripura are taking on Uttarakhand and the match is nicely poised. Uttarakhand need 34 runs off the last four overs and have six wickets in hand.

Punjab Vs Services Result It's a comprehensive victory for Punjab at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. They thrash Services by 73 runs, bowling them out for 160 after setting a 234-run target. Captain Abhishek Sharma again delivers an all-round performance, picking up two wickets for eight runs to follow his fifty earlier.

Maharashtra Vs UP Result Maharashtra stutter before getting to victory against Uttar Pradesh in Kolkata. Stand-in skipper Prithvi Shaw scored a 28-ball 28, which ended up to be his team's highest individual score as Maharashtra got to the 131-run target in 19 overs, losing seven wickets in the process.

Railways Vs Vidarbha Result At the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, Railways beat Vidarbha by five wickets. They chase down a 173-run target in 19.1 overs, with Ravi Singh hitting a 38-ball 68.