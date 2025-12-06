Horoscope Today, December 6, 2025: What’s in Store for Leo, Capricorn, Pisces & More

Don't make the mistake of thinking that your life will go on forever, and instead adopt a conscious approach to living. There is a possibility that those individuals who borrowed money from a relative will be required to pay it back at all costs today. Make sure that you are keeping yourself occupied with duties around the house. Additionally, you should ensure that you make time to participate in activities that you enjoy in order to maintain your momentum and to keep your mind and body engaged. It is evident that there are plenty of prospects for romance; however, this will only last for a brief period of time. This day has the potential to be one of the best. A visit from a cousin who lives far away in the evening can throw all of your plans into disarray, but you have the opportunity to create many positive plans for the future today. There is a possibility that your beloved, your marriage partner, may present you with a lovely gift. There is a possibility that you may be in attendance at a wedding party today; drinking alcohol there might result in death.