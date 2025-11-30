Virgo December 2025 Horoscope: A Rewarding Month Supporting Career Growth, Financial Progress, And Relationship Harmony

The urge to test your skills in the business world in conjunction with your current employment will be indicated by the presence of the lord of the sixth house, Saturn, in the seventh house for the duration of the month. You will be able to accomplish great things if you put in a lot of effort. For those who are involved in business, the month will be a favourable one. The planet Jupiter, which is the ruler of the seventh house, will be situated in the eleventh house at the start of the month. At that time, it will cast an aspect on the seventh house, which will generate prospects for the expansion of business and long-term business benefits. During the entire month, the planet Saturn will be located in the seventh house. As of the fourth, Jupiter will shift into a retrograde position in the tenth house, which will present you with an opportunity to advance your business via your own hard work. The more effort you put in, the greater your business will grow.