Virgo September 2025 Horoscope: Steady Progress In Education, Career, And Relationships

As for Virgos, the October Monthly Horoscope 2025 says that the month may have mixed or average results. This month, the Sun will move through your first and second houses. Both of these transits are thought to be bad for the Sun. As a result, there isn't much chance of getting good luck from the Sun this month. Mars will move through your second house until October 27. After that, it will move through your third house. Because of this, Mars will be weak until October 27th, which means that things may go better later. From the start of the month until October 3rd, Mercury will move through the first house. Next, it will be in your second house from October 3rd to October 24th. After October 24th, it will be in your third house. Because of this, Mercury will mostly give you good luck, but after October 24th, your luck may not be as strong. In the first half of the month, Jupiter will move through your tenth house, which is a weak spot. But Jupiter might work out well for you in the second half of the month.