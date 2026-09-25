Alia Bhatt Exudes Enigmatic Aura In First Look Posters From Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War

Love & War makers unveiled Alia Bhatt’s first look in a red outfit on a stage with multiple spotlights.
Bhatt’s look includes a red feathered headdress and a retro cabaret-style setting.
Ranbir Kapoor’s first look shows him in a vintage sports car with a bullet wound in his arm.
After Ranbir Kapoor, the makers unveiled Alia Bhatt's first-look poster from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War. The film marks Bhatt and Bhansali's reunion after Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022), which earned the former the National Award for Best Actress.
Love & War also stars Vicky Kaushal, who is teaming up with SLB for the first time. It is his second film with Alia after Meghna Gulzar's Raazi (2018).
Alia Bhatt's first look from Love & War
Sharing the poster on her Instagram handle, Alia captioned it, "Reunited 🌹Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War. January 21, 2027. See you at the movies (sic)."
Alia is seen in a red outfit under bright stage lights. The image leans into a cabaret-style mood. She also wears a red feathered headdress.
Bhansali Productions shared another stunning poster of Alia from the film with the caption that read: "Sitaare toh hazaar, par chamak iski hai! ✨(sic)".
Celebs and fans' reactions to Alia Bhatt's Love & War look
Neetu Kapoor commented, "Ufffffff again" and added fire emojis. Bhumi Pednekar and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also commented with fire emojis. Vasan Bala sent red heart emojis.
One fan of Alia wrote, "alia bhatt x slb will be so iconic yet again, can’t wait", while another commented, "This character already feels ICONIC!!!"
On Thursday, the makers also released Ranbir Kapoor’s first look, placing him in the driver’s seat of the car, with a bullet wound in his left arm.
The film also brings Bhatt together with her husband Kapoor.
They last appeared together in Ayan Mukerji’s 2022 film Brahmastra. The film did well at the box office and closed on a cliffhanger, as it was meant to launch a trilogy.
In 2026, Alia was seen in Yash Raj Films' Alpha, which also starred Sharvari, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor. The film failed to do well at the box office. Before that, she starred in Jigra (2024).
Alia's last hit was in 2023 with Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, co-starring Ranveer Singh.
Love & War is one of the highly anticipated films of 2027, and it is expected to perform well at the box office.
Love & War release date
It will arrive in theatres on January 21, 2027.