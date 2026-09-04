Love & War: Sanjay Leela Bhansali Wraps Shoot For Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal Starrer

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
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The film will be released across three languages: Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

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Love & War
Love & War shoot wrapped Photo: Instagram
Summary of this article

  • Sanjay Leela Bhansali has officially wrapped up the filming of his ambitious project Love & War.

  • The grand romantic war drama brings together Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal in leading roles.

  • The production unit marked the completion of the shooting schedule before shifting focus entirely to post-production.

Filming on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War has concluded. It brings together three of Indian cinema’s biggest stars for one of next year’s most awaited projects. The romantic war drama, led by Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, is set to hit the theatres globally on January 21, 2027, across Hindi, Tamil and Telugu formats.

Love & War shoot wrap

The latest update has shifted attention to the film’s next phase. Bhansali and the team marked the end of filming with an emotional farewell for the full unit before the director turns to post-production.

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Bhansali has designed the romantic war drama as a global spectacle, blending expansive staging with intimate human conflict. High anticipation surrounds the project due to the director's distinct visual approach and the cast.

Focus on post-production

As the filming is now complete, Bhansali will shift his focus to the film’s post-production, the immediate next step before release.

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Love & War is already being counted among the biggest releases of 2027, and the latest update has added to that anticipation.

Audiences are now eagerly waiting for the first glimpse. With no footage out yet, curiosity around the project’s look, scale and treatment remains strong.

Bhansali’s presence adds another layer. His detailed storytelling, grand frames and emotionally charged approach have raised expectations around how he will direct the three stars in a film built around scale and theme.

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Earlier, the film was announced with a release date on Christmas 2025. Later, reports stated that it was pushed to March 2026 around Eid. Later, 2027. In April this year Bhansali Productions shared the new release date of Love & War on social media with a picture featuring SLB with Vicky, Ranbir and Alia.

The film faced setback due to tragic death of a worker on the set post which the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) demanded a police investigation and FIR against Bhansali and demanded Rs ₹crore in compensation for the deceased's family.

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