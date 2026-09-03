Shweta Tripathi On Revisiting Golu For Mirzapur: The Movie: ‘It Took A Physical And Psychological Toll’

A.

I have been with Golu for nine years (including prep and shoot), and it has taken both a physical and psychological toll on me. However, I am truly happy now that Shriya is back as Sweety. There is such a beautiful bond between the two sisters, and my real-life bond with Shriya goes back way before the show—we used to attend each other's theatre plays years ago. Having her back on set felt wonderful, as did working with Divyenndu again. He is a fantastic actor who brings so much life to his character. He is engaging, intelligent and entertaining, and you learn so much just by working alongside him.

No matter how much hatred viewers see between Munna and Golu on screen, Divyenndu and I are deeply fond of each other off-screen, and I am genuinely rooting for him. Munna is a brilliantly written character, and Divyenndu made the audience truly empathise with him. Deep down, Munna just wanted validation from his father—a poignant reminder of how things go wrong when people don't get the love they need, and how that internal pain spills over onto others.

What we are trying to convey in Mirzapur is that anyone who chooses the wrong path or picks up a weapon will never end up happy—a reality we see play out with Golu as well. Even if you survive, you lose the people you love and are left asking yourself who you've become. Mirzapur addresses so many deeper, layered questions beyond just guns and action, which is why I love it so much.