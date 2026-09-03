Shweta Tripathi On Revisiting Golu For Mirzapur: The Movie: ‘It Took A Physical And Psychological Toll’

Returning to a pre-tragedy version of Golu in Mirzapur: The Movie required an internal "reset" for Shweta Tripathi.
She had to swap her usual "anger and pain" playlist for songs that captured Golu's softer side and initial attraction to Bablu.
She expressed joy at reuniting with Shriya Pilgaonkar and Divyenndu and also praised Jitendra Kumar, who steps in to play Bablu Pandit.
Mirzapur: The Movie, a standalone prequel set in between episodes 6 and 7 of Season 1 (2018), is set to debut in cinemas today (September 4). It has been directed by Gurmmeet Singh and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment, alongside Amazon MGM Studios.
The film revives characters who were later killed in the series and also brings new faces, including Ravi Kishan, Sonal Chauhan and Sushant Singh, among others.
Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi and Harshita Gaur are reprising their respective characters. The casting remained largely unchanged, except Vikrant Massey as Bablu Pandit, who has been replaced by Jitendra Kumar.
Ahead of the movie's release, Garima Das of Outlook had a freewheeling conversation with Shweta Tripathi, where she spoke at length about her character arc in the Mirzapur franchise, the challenges she faced reconnecting with Golu for the film and reflected on the learning she accumulated from Gajgamini "Golu" Gupta. She also insisted on how important it is to write a character who is allowed to be flawed, human and constantly evolving.
Excerpts from the interview:
After doing all three seasons, was it hard to reconnect with the character's earlier self for the film?
It was definitely challenging. Why we love doing Mirzapur is because of the people and the love the fans have given us, but also because we keep getting new challenges every time. All three seasons were different, and now it's a movie.
You have to forget everything that happened in their lives—because one of the biggest turning points in Golu's life happened in Season 1. It's what happens to Sweety (Shriya Pilgaonkar) and Bablu (Vikrant Massey) right in front of her eyes. I really wish, hope and pray that nobody ever has to go through something like that, because it changes you as a person. Everything Golu has witnessed since then has left her with a deep-seated sadness and rage that she has to live with. When we talk about grief, it doesn't just go anywhere—you simply learn how to live with it.
What has it been like living with your character for nearly a decade?
I have been with Golu for nine years (including prep and shoot), and it has taken both a physical and psychological toll on me. However, I am truly happy now that Shriya is back as Sweety. There is such a beautiful bond between the two sisters, and my real-life bond with Shriya goes back way before the show—we used to attend each other's theatre plays years ago. Having her back on set felt wonderful, as did working with Divyenndu again. He is a fantastic actor who brings so much life to his character. He is engaging, intelligent and entertaining, and you learn so much just by working alongside him.
No matter how much hatred viewers see between Munna and Golu on screen, Divyenndu and I are deeply fond of each other off-screen, and I am genuinely rooting for him. Munna is a brilliantly written character, and Divyenndu made the audience truly empathise with him. Deep down, Munna just wanted validation from his father—a poignant reminder of how things go wrong when people don't get the love they need, and how that internal pain spills over onto others.
What we are trying to convey in Mirzapur is that anyone who chooses the wrong path or picks up a weapon will never end up happy—a reality we see play out with Golu as well. Even if you survive, you lose the people you love and are left asking yourself who you've become. Mirzapur addresses so many deeper, layered questions beyond just guns and action, which is why I love it so much.
How would you analyse Golu's character arc throughout Mirzapur?
Golu in Season 1 is completely different. She wants to be college president and stands up to Munna. She's fearless, speaks her mind and gets straight to the point. I love that even though Bablu supports her—writing her speech and helping in every way—she stands firm against his violence.
She prioritises telling the truth, which is a trait I try to carry from Golu into my own life.
We are so used to seeing female characters trapped in archetypes where they have to be perfect at everything. But we're human—we get tired. Why are women constantly subjected to a character assessment when life isn't a report card? What matters is that we keep evolving, upgrading and trying to be better people. That's why I'm drawn to playing women on screen who reflect real journeys, real pain and authentic experiences.
Too often, women are cast as the self-sacrificing mother or sister. There's nothing wrong with giving, but we shouldn't lose ourselves in the process.
Golu feels deeply real to me. By Season 3, she is navigating a male-dominated world of brute force, realising that survival requires a mix of strength and intelligence.
Was replicating the iconic dynamic with Jitendra Kumar challenging, and how has Golu been integrated into the film?
Vikrant is a fantastic actor who always delivers. I have done two projects with him—Mirzapur Season 1 and Cargo. He is a fabulous and supportive co-actor. Whether it is a rehearsal, a shot or a scene discussion, he is completely present in the moment.
With Jitu, the best part was that I already knew him. We did Gone Kesh together, and no one could have done justice to Bablu's character other than him. Joining the world of Mirzapur after three seasons isn't easy, but the cast is like a family, and everyone has a great liking for him.
One thing that really helped was returning to the world of Season 1 alongside Bablu, which automatically created a reset. That was crucial because on Day 1, I was so confused. I kept asking myself, "What am I doing? Am I doing everything wrong, or am I getting it right?" Over the years, I had developed a specific body language for Golu, along with a playlist for my characters. For Golu, my playlist was full of songs driven by anger and pain. Now, I am going back to Season 1, where she simply felt an attraction towards Bablu, enjoyed talking to him and wanted someone like him in her life.
It felt like an internal war on Day 1—I thought I had forgotten everything and was getting it all wrong. Luckily, we were shooting for the song Vaaroon, which helped me settle in.
Can you give us a feel for what the movie will be like?
It's very much the world of Mirzapur—you have the same characters and the same swag; it's just that the scale is much bigger. I can't wait to watch it with everyone. Watching it on TV is one thing, but in theatres, you're laughing together and reacting to all the shocks and surprises as everything comes together. It's a completely different experience—it's on a whole other level and is going to be so much fun to watch.
Mirzapur: The Movie is a true celebration for the fans. It's their love that made this happen, and it's the first time an Indian web series is being expanded into a big-screen feature.
What's your opinion on playing a morally ambiguous character?
I think it's important to play these kinds of characters because they reflect who we truly are. It's essential to choose roles and stories that transform you, reshape your career and shift the audience's perspective. We need to step out of our bubbles and understand the world around us through books, art and culture—that's what truly expands our minds.
While it's fine to gravitate towards stories that evoke strong emotions, we also need to stay aware of what others are going through. I want to play compelling, complex characters who try to navigate difficult circumstances as best they can.
Take a character like Golu, who believed in non-violence but was ultimately driven to pick up a gun. If someone like her takes that step, there has to be a compelling reason behind it. Often, we push people into a corner, and when they finally react, we label them monsters. Instead, we should ask ourselves what role society played in that outcome and how we can support one another so that we can grow together as better citizens.
Do you fear typecasting because many actors face this in the industry?
Thankfully, that didn't happen to me because Shalu (Masaan character) is so different from Golu. Even in Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein, I used to say, 'To save Shikha, I killed Golu.' I'm not saying it never happens, but I like to believe it hasn't happened to me.
I prefer not to choose characters who are similar to me or to each other. It becomes more challenging as you grow in your career; when you start out, you haven't done much, so you can take on anything. But the more you learn and the more work you do, the more you want every character to have their own unique journey and learning experience.