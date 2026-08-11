Mirzapur The Movie Trailer: Kaleen Bhaiya Returns As Ravi Kishan Challenges His Throne

Mirzapur The Movie trailer brings Kaleen Bhaiya back into the power struggle.
Ravi Kishan enters the franchise as another challenger to Mirzapur’s throne.
Jitendra Kumar takes over Bablu Pandit after Vikrant Massey’s departure.
Mirzapur The Movie's trailer is finally out, bringing Pankaj Tripathi’s Kaleen Bhaiya back to the centre of the franchise’s violent battle for power. The three-minute-two-second trailer reunites several familiar faces from the Prime Video series while introducing new players who could threaten the existing order.
The trailer opens with Kaleen Bhaiya addressing the fight for the Mirzapur throne. His return is followed by appearances from Ali Fazal’s Guddu Pandit and Divyenndu’s Munna Bhaiya, with their old rivalry continuing to drive the conflict.
Watch the trailer here:
Mirzapur The Movie trailer brings back the bhaukaal
Ravi Kishan enters the story as a new challenger to Kaleen Bhaiya’s control. His character refuses to be intimidated by the warning that Kaleen holds the only door into Mirzapur, setting up another confrontation over who gets to rule the city.
Rasika Dugal also returns as Beena Tripathi, while Shweta Tripathi Sharma reprises Gajgamini ‘Golu’ Gupta. The ensemble includes Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Gaur, Sheeba Chaddha, Rajesh Tailang and Kulbhushan Kharbanda. The film is directed by Gurmmeet Singh, who also helmed the Prime Video series.
Jitendra Kumar replaces Vikrant Massey as Bablu Pandit
One of the biggest changes is Jitendra Kumar stepping into the role of Bablu Pandit, originally played by Vikrant Massey in the first season. The trailer gives viewers a glimpse of Kumar in the character, while Ravi Kishan and Sonal Chauhan are among the newer additions to the cast.
Written by Puneet Krishna and backed by Excel Entertainment and Amazon MGM Studios, the film marks the Mirzapur franchise’s move from streaming to cinemas. The original series premiered in 2018, followed by its second and third seasons in 2020 and 2024. A fourth season has also been announced.
Mirzapur: The Movie will arrive in theatres on September 4, 2026.