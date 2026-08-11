Slum Dog 33 Temple Road: Tabu’s First Look As Powerful Cop Gauri Hegde Is Out

Tabu’s Gauri Hegde brings a commanding presence to the action drama.
Vijay Sethupathi leads Puri Jagannadh’s gritty film alongside Samyuktha.
Slum Dog 33 Temple Road released theatrically across five languages.
The latest Slum Dog 33 Temple Road update puts Tabu front and centre as the makers unveil her first look from Puri Jagannadh's action drama. The actor plays Gauri Hegde, an Income Tax Deputy Commissioner whose introduction presents her as a formidable figure who is not easily intimidated.
Tabu’s Gauri Hegde makes a striking entrance
In the newly released glimpse, Gauri arrives at a slum in a car before stepping into the middle of a hostile situation. She lights a cigarette and takes on the goons and locals around her, establishing the character's commanding presence within moments.
The glimpse adds another layer to a film that has already generated attention for Vijay Sethupathi's rugged appearance and intense character. The teaser released in June presented Sethupathi as a street-dweller who appears to take on powerful forces while protecting people living on the margins.
Slum Dog 33 Temple Road cast and crew
Written and directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film stars Vijay Sethupathi, Tabu alongside Samyuktha. Duniya Vijay plays the antagonist, while Brahmaji, VTV Ganesh and Zarina Wahab are also part of the ensemble. Earlier reports also identified Vijay Sethupathi’s role as his first lead in a straight Telugu film.
Harshavardhan Rameshwar has composed the music, while Sam K Naidu handles cinematography and Santosh Noozilla is the editor. The film is produced by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur under Puri Connects, in association with JB Narayan Rao Kondrolla’s JB Motion Pictures.
The film was planned as a pan-India project in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. It was released theatrically on July 31, 2026, meaning the Tabu first-look reveal arrives after its theatrical debut.