Slum Dog 33 Temple Road Teaser: Vijay Sethupathi’s Intense New Avatar Hints At A Dark Mystery

Puri Jagannadh praises Vijay Sethupathi at teaser launch

Speaking at the teaser launch event, director Puri Jagannadh expressed his admiration for the actor. He said that he was deeply grateful that an actor of Vijay Sethupathi's calibre trusted his story and agreed to be part of the film. Puri further stated that Vijay's simplicity impressed him the most and described him as remarkably grounded despite his success. He also told the audience that viewers would witness a powerful and unique version of the actor in the film.