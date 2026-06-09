Slum Dog 33 Temple Road Teaser: Vijay Sethupathi’s Intense New Avatar Hints At A Dark Mystery

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film hints at a gripping mystery, a visually impaired character and a powerful story of survival, while also featuring Samyuktha, Tabu and Duniya Vijay.

Slum Dog 33 Temple Road
Slum Dog 33 Temple Road Teaser Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • Slumdog teaser showcases Vijay Sethupathi in a mysterious intense role.

  • Puri Jagannadh praised Vijay Sethupathi's simplicity at the teaser launch.

  • Tabu, Samyuktha and Duniya Vijay feature in key roles.

The Slumdog teaser has finally been unveiled, offering a glimpse into Vijay Sethupathi's upcoming collaboration with director Puri Jagannadh. The film appears to blend action, mystery and emotion, while presenting the actor in one of the most intense roles of his career. Within moments of its release, the teaser generated considerable buzz among fans eager to see Sethupathi in a completely new avatar.

Slumdog teaser reveals a mysterious Vijay Sethupathi

The teaser opens with Vijay Sethupathi delivering a powerful warning to those who exploit vulnerable people. His character speaks about a life spent seeking shelter under trees during the rain and warns that people like him will not forgive those who toy with their lives.

The footage deliberately keeps much of the story under wraps. Several sequences hint at a troubled past and a larger mystery surrounding Sethupathi's character. One of the standout moments shows him portraying a visually impaired man, adding another layer of intrigue to the narrative.

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Puri Jagannadh praises Vijay Sethupathi at teaser launch

Speaking at the teaser launch event, director Puri Jagannadh expressed his admiration for the actor. He said that he was deeply grateful that an actor of Vijay Sethupathi's calibre trusted his story and agreed to be part of the film. Puri further stated that Vijay's simplicity impressed him the most and described him as remarkably grounded despite his success. He also told the audience that viewers would witness a powerful and unique version of the actor in the film.

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Cast and production details

Samyuktha stars as the female lead, while Tabu plays a police officer. Kannada actor Duniya Vijay takes on the role of the antagonist. The supporting cast includes Zarina Wahab, VTV Ganesh and Brahmaji.

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Produced by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur under the Puri Connects banner in association with JB Motion Pictures, Slumdog 33 Temple Road will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

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