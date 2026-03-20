Mani Ratnam Announces New Film With Vijay Sethupathi And Sai Pallavi; AR Rahman On Board As Composer

On the work front, apart from Mani Ratnam's film, Sethupathi has Jailer 2, Train, Slum Dog: 33 Temple Road and Arasan in his kitty. Sai Pallavi's last project was Thandel. She is making her Bollywood debut with Ek Din with Junaid Khan. The actress also has Ramayana Part 1 and Part 2 and an untitled film with Dhanush in the pipeline.