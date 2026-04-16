Ek Din Trailer Unveils Junaid Khan, Sai Pallavi’s Magical Love Story Twist

The Ek Din trailer introduces a tender romance between Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi, blending memory, fate, and magic. Set against an emotional backdrop, the film promises an old-school love story with an unexpected narrative turn.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Published at:
Ek Din Trailer
Ek Din Trailer: Junaid Khan, Sai Pallavi’s Magical Romance Photo: YouTube
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Ek Din trailer reveals magical romance shaped by memory loss and fate.

  • Junaid Khan plays introverted lover opposite Sai Pallavi in emotional narrative.

  • Film marks Aamir Khan, Mansoor Khan reunion after multiple iconic collaborations.

Ek Din trailer offers a glimpse into a romance that feels both familiar and quietly unusual. Starring Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi, the film leans into an old-school love story but introduces a narrative shift that changes everything midway, giving the film its emotional core.

Ek Din trailer: A shy romance disrupted by memory and fate

At the centre of the story is a reserved young man, played by Junaid Khan, who struggles to confess his feelings to his colleague, portrayed by Sai Pallavi. Their interactions remain tentative and unspoken, shaped by hesitation and quiet longing.

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The turning point arrives during a trip to Japan, where an accident leaves Sai Pallavi’s character with Transient Global Amnesia. In a strange twist, she remembers only Junaid’s character, the man who saved her life. This shift reframes their relationship entirely, creating a space where love, memory and identity begin to blur.

Ek Din film: Aamir Khan-Mansoor Khan reunion and fresh direction

Beyond its central romance, the film also marks the reunion of Aamir Khan and Mansoor Khan, a partnership that shaped some of Hindi cinema’s most loved coming-of-age and romantic films. Their return to the genre adds a layer of nostalgia, even as the story attempts something new.

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Directed by Sunil Pandey in his debut, Ek Din is backed by Aamir Khan Productions. Pandey, who has previously worked as an assistant director on films like Delhi Belly and Laal Singh Chaddha, steps into direction with a story that balances intimacy with a slightly fantastical edge.

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The film positions itself as a mix of emotional storytelling and magical realism, with music and mood playing a key role in shaping the narrative.

Ek Din is set to arrive in theatres on May 1, 2026.

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