Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 3: Imtiaz Ali's Film Witnesses Over 35% Growth, Crosses Rs 5 Crore Mark

Main Vaapas Aaunga has witnessed notable weekend growth, showing impressive jumps in occupancy.
Imtiaz Ali's film opened to positive reviews from critics and audiences alike.
It has crossed the Rs 5 crore mark in three days.
Main Vaapas Aaunga box office collection: Imtiaz Ali's latest offering had a slow start at the box office, but witnessed a solid upward trend during its opening weekend, thanks to positive reviews and word-of-mouth. On Day 3 (Sunday), the film saw over 35% growth from Day 2's (Saturday) collection, bringing its first-weekend India net total to almost Rs 6 crore. Despite fierce competition from concurrent releases such as Governor, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata and Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past, the film held steady over the weekend.
Main Vaapas Aaunga box office collection Day 3
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Main Vaapas Aaunga collected Rs 1.15 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 1.85 crore on Day 2. On Day 3, it saw a 35.1% growth from Day 2's net collection, earning a net of Rs 2.50 crore across 2,155 shows at 23% occupancy. The total India net collections of the period romantic drama stand at Rs 5.50 crore (Rs 6.60 crore gross).
Main Vaapas Aayunga story
Set against the backdrop of the 1947 Partition of India, the film stars Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari, and Vedang Raina in pivotal roles.
It tells the story of a 95-year-old man, Ishar Singh Grewal (played by Shah), who suffers a stroke but is desperate to go to his ancestral home in Sargodha (in present-day Pakistan), where he left behind his love Afsana (played by Sharvari) during the Partition. His grandson (played by Dosanjh) returns to India, and he is the one who can decipher what his grandfather says, joining the bits and pieces together.
Imtiaz Ali has been praised for his brilliance and for providing yet another masterpiece with Main Vaapas Aaunga. The performances, music, cinematography and screenplay have also received equal praise from the critics and audiences.
An excerpt from Outlook India review on Main Vaapas Aaunga reads: "What ultimately distinguishes Main Vaapas Aaunga from many other films set against the backdrop of Partition is its understanding that history does not simply end when the event itself is over. The consequences continue to echo across generations, shaping identities long after the original trauma has passed.
The film understands that losing a homeland is rarely just a geographical loss. It is an emotional rupture that continues to shape identity long after people have rebuilt their lives elsewhere."