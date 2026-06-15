Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 3: Imtiaz Ali's Film Witnesses Over 35% Growth, Crosses Rs 5 Crore Mark

It tells the story of a 95-year-old man, Ishar Singh Grewal (played by Shah), who suffers a stroke but is desperate to go to his ancestral home in Sargodha (in present-day Pakistan), where he left behind his love Afsana (played by Sharvari) during the Partition. His grandson (played by Dosanjh) returns to India, and he is the one who can decipher what his grandfather says, joining the bits and pieces together.