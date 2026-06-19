Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 7: Imtiaz Ali's Period Drama Crosses Rs 20 Crore Worldwide In First Week

Main Vaapas Aaunga story

The film revolves around a 95-year-old man who, despite his ill health, wants to go to Pakistan, where he left the love of his life during Partition. His one unfulfilled wish is to go to Sargodha (now in Pakistan) to reunite with his love. His grandson returns to India, and he is the one who can decipher what his grandfather says, joining the bits and pieces together.