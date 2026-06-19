Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 7: Imtiaz Ali's Period Drama Crosses Rs 20 Crore Worldwide In First Week

Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga earned over Rs 20 crore gross worldwide during its opening week.
The Partition-era romantic drama stars Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari, Vedang Raina, and Naseeruddin Shah in lead roles.
Domestically, the film collected a net total of Rs 12.25 crore, with Thursday net earnings rising to Rs 2.25 crore.
Main Vaapas Aaunga box office collection: Imtiaz Ali delivered yet another masterpiece with the Partition-era romantic drama. Headlined by Diljit Dosanjh, the film starred Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina and Sharvari in key roles. Main Vaapas Aaunga opened to positive reviews and is performing well at the box office, thanks to the positive word-of-mouth.
The film completed its first week on Thursday and remained steady. On Day 7, it witnessed over 25% growth from Day 6's collections. Main Vaapas Aaunga has now crossed the Rs 10 crore mark in India and Rs 20 crore worldwide.
Main Vaapas Aaunga box office collection Day 7
According to Sacnilk, Main Vaapas Aaunga saw a 25.7% growth from Day 6's net collection of Rs 1.75 crore.
On Day 7, it raked in a net of Rs 2.20 crore across 2,138 shows at 24% occupancy. This brings total India net collections to Rs 12.25 crore (Rs 14.60 crore gross).
The movie maintained steady box office momentum despite clashing with Kangana Ranaut's Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, Manoj Bajpayee's Governor, and Vikram Bhatt-directed Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past.
Overseas, the film collected Rs 50 lakhs on Day 7, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 7.25 crore. The worldwide gross collection of Main Vaapas Aaunga now stands at Rs 21.85 crore.
The film is expected to grow in the coming days. Cocktail 2 is the major Hindi release of the week, but if the reviews are not up to the mark, Imtiaz Ali's film will have the benefit to perform well.
Main Vaapas Aaunga story
The film revolves around a 95-year-old man who, despite his ill health, wants to go to Pakistan, where he left the love of his life during Partition. His one unfulfilled wish is to go to Sargodha (now in Pakistan) to reunite with his love. His grandson returns to India, and he is the one who can decipher what his grandfather says, joining the bits and pieces together.