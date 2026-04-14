Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Teaser Drops: Varun Dhawan Returns To Romance

Summary of this article
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai teaser signals Varun Dhawan’s rom-com comeback.
Love triangle with Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur drives central narrative conflict.
David Dhawan’s 46th film aims to revive Bollywood romantic comedy space.
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai teaser is finally here, and it firmly places Varun Dhawan back in a space he knows best. After experimenting with action and patriotic roles, the actor returns to romantic comedy with a film that leans into nostalgia, chaos and high-energy storytelling.
The teaser introduces what is described as a “double trouble” love story, pairing Dhawan with Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur. Set against a colourful and fast-paced backdrop, the film appears to embrace the classic Bollywood rom-com formula while giving it a contemporary spin.
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai teaser: A nostalgic yet fresh love triangle
What stands out immediately is the film’s playful tone. The teaser opens with AI-generated toddlers speaking about their parents, hinting at a tangled relationship dynamic involving one man and two women. This quirky setup quickly transitions into a vibrant world of romance, confusion and comic timing.
Adding to the nostalgia is a revamped version of Ishq Sona Hai, originally from David Dhawan’s 1999 film Biwi No. 1. The track now doubles as the title song, reinforcing the film’s throwback appeal while keeping the mood light and energetic.
Varun Dhawan Returns to romance with David Dhawan's Film
The project also marks a reunion between Varun Dhawan and his father, filmmaker David Dhawan. Known for shaping some of Bollywood’s most popular comedies, this collaboration signals a conscious return to a genre that has been largely missing from mainstream cinema.
The film is David Dhawan’s 46th directorial venture, and it carries the familiar promise of humour-driven storytelling with emotional undertones. At a time when action films dominate the box office, this teaser hints at a possible shift back to feel-good romance.
Produced by Ramesh Taurani under Tips Films Ltd, with co-production by Maximillian Films (UK), the film is gearing up for a theatrical release on May 22, 2026.