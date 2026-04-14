Ahaan Panday Mohit Suri Rom-Com Confirmed After Saiyaara, Fans Spot Fresh Pairing

Ahaan Panday and Mohit Suri's rom-com: A New direction after Saiyaara

After the reception to Saiyaara, the decision to reunite Ahaan Panday and Mohit Suri appears strategic. The filmmaker has reportedly crafted a story centred on an unconventional relationship between an older man and a younger woman. While the casting for the older character remains under wraps, Ahaan has been locked in as the lead, with the script being refined to suit his strengths.