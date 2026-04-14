Ahaan Panday Mohit Suri Rom-Com Confirmed After Saiyaara, Fans Spot Fresh Pairing

Ahaan Panday is confirmed for Mohit Suri's rom-com. The film is officially in the works, marking their reunion after Saiyaara. The upcoming film promises a fresh dynamic, with a unique love story at its core and a script being tailored specifically for Ahaan’s evolving screen presence.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Published at:
Ahaan Panday And Mohit Suri
Ahaan Panday And Mohit Suri's Rom-Com Confirmed Photo: Instagram
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Ahaan Panday and Mohit Suri's rom-com reunites the Saiyaara duo for fresh project.

  • Film explores unconventional romance, script tailored specifically for Ahaan’s strengths.

  • Shooting expected year-end, adding to Ahaan’s diverse 2026 film lineup.

Ahaan Panday is confirmed to star in Mohit Suri’s next rom-com, marking their reunion after Saiyaara. This time, the duo is stepping into lighter territory with a romantic comedy that aims to balance charm with emotional depth. The development signals a clear shift in Ahaan’s career trajectory, as he continues to explore varied genres early on.

Ahaan Panday and Mohit Suri's rom-com: A New direction after Saiyaara

After the reception to Saiyaara, the decision to reunite Ahaan Panday and Mohit Suri appears strategic. The filmmaker has reportedly crafted a story centred on an unconventional relationship between an older man and a younger woman. While the casting for the older character remains under wraps, Ahaan has been locked in as the lead, with the script being refined to suit his strengths.

The project is said to be backed by a major production house, with expectations riding high on its commercial and emotional appeal. Industry chatter suggests that the film will lean into Mohit Suri’s signature style, blending romance with layered character arcs.

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Mohit Suri on Casting and Ranbir Kapoor Plans

In a recent interaction with Variety India, it was stated by Mohit Suri that he has long hoped to collaborate with Ranbir Kapoor. He shared that discussions had taken place and that Kapoor brings “depth and layered nuances” suited to his storytelling. However, it was clarified that Kapoor is not part of this film at present.

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With Ahaan Panday confirmed, the focus has now shifted entirely to shaping the narrative around him. Shooting is expected to begin by the end of the year.

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BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Meanwhile, Ahaan is also working on an action-romance directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, signalling a deliberate attempt to balance genres early in his career. The upcoming rom-com will add another dimension to his filmography, offering audiences a softer, more intimate performance.

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