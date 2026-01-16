Vijay Sethupathi–Puri Jagannadh Film Titled Slumdog – 33 Temple Road Unveiled

The Vijay Sethupathi–Puri Jagannadh film has been officially titled Slumdog – 33 Temple Road, with the announcement timed to coincide with the actor’s birthday. Filmmaker Puri Jagannadh shared the news on social media, unveiling a poster that places Sethupathi at the centre of a grim, violent setting, sword in hand and blood splattered across the frame. The visual sets the tone for what appears to be a raw and ruthless narrative.