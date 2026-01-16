Vijay Sethupathi–Puri Jagannadh Film Titled Slumdog – 33 Temple Road Unveiled

Revealed on the actor’s birthday, the announcement offers a gritty first look at the multilingual project, signaling a raw and intense collaboration between the filmmaker and the National Award-winning star.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Updated on:
Vijay Sethupathi
Vijay Sethupathi Photo: Instagram
Summary
  • Vijay Sethupathi and Puri Jagannadh's film titled Slumdog – 33 Temple Road.

  • Title revealed with a gritty poster on Sethupathi’s birthday.

  • Slumdog film set for release in five Indian languages.

The Vijay Sethupathi–Puri Jagannadh film has been officially titled Slumdog – 33 Temple Road, with the announcement timed to coincide with the actor’s birthday. Filmmaker Puri Jagannadh shared the news on social media, unveiling a poster that places Sethupathi at the centre of a grim, violent setting, sword in hand and blood splattered across the frame. The visual sets the tone for what appears to be a raw and ruthless narrative.

In his post, Jagannadh described the film as “RAW. RUTHLESS. REAL,” positioning the project as a gritty departure even by his own provocative standards. The title reveal has quickly drawn attention, marking the first major update from this high-profile collaboration.

Slumdog – 33 Temple Road: A multilingual project

Slumdog – 33 Temple Road is being produced by Puri Jagannadh along with Charmme Kaur and JB Narayan Rao Kondrolla. The film is set to release in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam, underscoring its pan-Indian ambition and reach across multiple markets.

While plot details remain tightly guarded, the title and poster suggest a story rooted in the underbelly of urban life, with Sethupathi portraying a character shaped by violence and survival. The collaboration has generated strong curiosity, given Sethupathi’s reputation for morally complex roles and Jagannadh’s unapologetically bold storytelling.

Vijay Sethupathi’s recent work

Vijay Sethupathi was last seen in Thalaivan Thalaivii, which released in July 2025. Directed by Pandiraj, the film starred Roshini Haripriyan in a pivotal role and showcased a more restrained, emotional performance from the actor. With Slumdog – 33 Temple Road, Sethupathi appears poised to return to a darker, more intense cinematic space.

Published At:
Tags

