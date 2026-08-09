Mohanlal Apologises To Fans After Visa Denial Cancels Sydney Stage Show

Mohanlal apologised to fans and organisers after a visa denial forced the cancellation of his Sydney stage show.
The veteran actor released a video message from Singapore expressing deep grief over the unprecedented visa rejection in his 50-year career.
Mohanlal speculated that the visa rejection could be due to a technical, clerical, or AI-generated error but took full responsibility.
Following visa denial that blocked his travel to Australia, Malayalam superstar Mohanlal apologised to Sydney organisers and attendees on Saturday (August 8) after the event was cancelled. Speaking from Singapore in a video message, he expressed disappointment but said he did not hold anyone responsible, reported PTI.
What Mohanlal said about visa denial
After touring the US, Germany, the UK and Ireland earlier this year, Mohanlal said the Sydney show had a strong concept.
"I am speaking to you from Singapore. I don’t know how to express my grief. I am in a very sad situation. It has been almost 50 years since I entered the film industry. Perhaps I am the actor from India who has performed in the largest number of shows," Mohanlal said.
"Everyone with me, including K S Chithra, is there. But I don’t know, somehow it happened. For the first time in my life, I did not get my visa. I don’t know how it happened. It could be a technical or clerical mistake, or an AI-generated issue. I am not going into further details of what it is," he added.
Takes blame on himself
Mohanlal took all the blame on himself and said it was his fault and was sorry about it.
Addressing his fans, the Drishyam star said, "To each one of you who drove from far away and came to watch this show, I apologise from the bottom of my heart."
Mohanlal promised to return to Sydney with the same team to perform a future show. "I promise that we will come back with the same team and do a wonderful show in front of you. I am so sorry. To each one of you, I apologise from the bottom of my heart. Really sorry, and I am helpless. Please accept my apologies," he said.
Organiser Vimal from Kayal Events and his team worked hard to make the event happen.
"Everyone else is there. To make this happen, everyone worked hard in every humanly possible way, especially Vimal from Kayal Events and his office. We all tried our best," added the Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee.
Mohanlal upcoming projects
Mohanlal, 66, was last seen in Patriot. His new release is Thudakkam that also stars his daughter Vismaya.