Yash Defends Kiara Advani Against Trolls Over Intimate Scenes At Toxic Trailer Launch

Yash defended co-star Kiara Advani against online trolling over intimate scenes at the Toxic trailer launch in Bengaluru on Saturday.
Kiara Advani has faced unwarranted backlash for her scenes with Yash in the upcoming film.
Yash praised Advani's work ethic and dedication to her role as Nadia, a circus performer in the action thriller.
Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups trailer was launched at the event in Bengaluru on Saturday (August 8). Yash defended his co-star Kiara Advani against online trolling during the trailer launch. Advani has faced unwarranted hate for intimate scenes with Yash in the film.
In the upcoming action thriller, Advani plays a circus performer named Nadia. Yash justified the graphic scenes during the event and urged his co-star to ignore the online backlash.
Yash praises Kiara's dedication
Yash addressed the media gathering at a Bengaluru mall, urging Advani to stay true to her creative choices. The actor praised her work ethic on set.
"The kind of role you have performed in this is just a glimpse in trailer. You are so dedicated man. I have seen you like work so hard and you know initially we all thought okay when you get all these actors there could be a problem and there could be so many issues. But I think the start, the beginning is Kiara was so down to earth she dedicated herself and surrendered to this vision in the way she has performed," Yash said.
"And what you have to go through as an actor unfortunately, don't care [about it]. Whatever you believe in, you should do and people will celebrate, people will appreciate. It's just that we are a little ahead of times," he added.
About Toxic
Geetu Mohandas directed the pan-India action thriller, which was filmed simultaneously in English and Kannada. Audiences will also see dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.
Yash plays both father and son. Saturday's trailer teased a violent clash between these two characters while keeping the broader plot secret.
The supporting cast includes Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, Huma Qureshi, Akshay Oberoi and Sanjeeda Shaikh in pivotal roles.
Toxic release date
The film will hit the screens on August 26, 2026.