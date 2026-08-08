Yash’s Toxic Trailer Out: Geetu Mohandas’ Gangster Drama Promises A Dark Tale

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups trailer is out out.
Geetu Mohandas has directed the gangster action epic led by Yash.
Toxic hits theatres globally on August 26.
The wait is finally over. Yash’s much-awaited Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups trailer has been released, offering the first extended look at Geetu Mohandas’ ambitious period gangster drama. The film sees Yash as Raya, a mysterious and ambitious man who rises through Goa’s criminal underworld as power, betrayal and violence reshape the coastal region.
Watch the trailer here:
Set against Goa between the 1940s and 1970s, Toxic follows the rise of a powerful drug cartel during a period of political and social upheaval as Portuguese rule begins to crumble. The trailer introduces a world where crime syndicates battle for control and Raya is determined to build his own empire.
The film brings together an ensemble cast led by Yash, with Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth in key roles. The story is expected to explore the personal cost of ambition, with the women in Raya’s world playing important roles in the power struggle rather than simply remaining on the sidelines.
Directed by Geetu Mohandas and produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic is mounted as a period action thriller with a strong gangster-drama core. The film has been shot in Kannada and English and will also be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.
Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is scheduled to arrive in theatres worldwide on August 26, 2026.