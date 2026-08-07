DC X Review: Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Hero Debut Impresses, But Anirudh Owns The Film

DC X reviews praise Lokesh Kanagaraj’s acting debut and screen presence.
Anirudh Ravichander’s BGM emerges as DC’s biggest audience favourite.
Viewers praise DC’s action while criticising slow pacing and writing.
Arun Matheswaran’s DC has opened in theatres to largely positive reactions, with audiences and reviewers praising Lokesh Kanagaraj’s debut as a lead actor and Anirudh Ravichander’s background score. While some viewers have pointed to the film’s slow pacing and uneven writing, its action sequences, emotional core and interval block have emerged as major talking points.
Lokesh plays Devadas, a rugged and rage-filled alcoholic caught in a violent world alongside Wamiqa Gabbi’s Chandra. Early reactions suggest that the filmmaker-turned-actor has made a stronger impression than some expected, with his screen presence and performance drawing particular attention.
DC X Review: Lokesh Kanagaraj wins praise
Anmol Jamwal described Lokesh as “pretty solid” as Das, praising his portrayal of a brooding and distant alcoholic and noting that he did not appear out of place as a leading man.
Haricharan Pudipeddi highlighted the film’s slow build towards the interval, calling it one of its biggest strengths. The action was praised as stylish and realistic while Anirudh’s music was credited with heightening the film’s major emotional beats.
Siddharth Srinivas also praised the interval sequence and emotional core, while Wamiqa was described as a good fit for her role.
Anirudh Ravichander’s BGM steals the show
The background score has emerged as one of the most consistently praised elements of DC. One reaction described Anirudh’s music and BGM as “simply next level”, while another called his work the film’s hero.
Venky Reviews, however, felt the film was only a decent action drama, giving it 2.75/5. The writing was criticised for weak character backstories and repetitive portions in the second half, although the climax and several action blocks were praised.
What is DC about?
DC follows Devadas and Chandra as they navigate betrayal, violence and dangerous enemies. The film stars Lokesh Kanagaraj, Wamiqa Gabbi and Sanjana Krishnamoorthy, with Arun Matheswaran also appearing in a supporting role. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music