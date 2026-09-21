EVNNE Reveals Fan Concert Tour Pit Stops

EVNNE has announced the stops for its upcomiing fan concert.
The boy band also appeared in a reality program.
EVNNE will also drop a new album.
South Korean boy band EVNNE has assembled a number of gifts for their fans. They have declared the stops for their upcoming fan-concert tour “ONE TAKE.” After launching the tour in Seoul from November 21 to 22, the group will visit stops in Asia, North America, and Europe. The vast galley of stops include Aichi, Osaka, Tokyo, Taipei, Toronto, Columbus, Covington, Chicago, New Jersey, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Miami, Houston, Los Angeles, Budapest, Helsinki, Paris, Warsaw, Amsterdam, Cologne, and Berlin.
EVNNE Reality Program Details
Before the concert tour, EVNNE will also propel attention with the reality program "EVNNE HOUR" elsewhere. "EVNNE HOUR," which premieres on the 18th of October, is an idol reality program boldly presented by Mnet's digital channel M2 for the first time in about two years. Mnet M2's "EVNNE HOUR," which documents their adaptation to Sapporo, aired on Mnet and will also be available simultaneously on the M2 YouTube channel. Set against the backdrop of Sapporo, Japan, this reality show presents a cinematic youth story in which the five EVNNE members (Keita, Park Hanbin, Lee Jung Hyun, Moon Junghyun, Park Jihu) shed their idol personas on stage and live as "another me." The members reveal unexpected daily lives in Sapporo, bringing endearing relatability.
EVNNE will also release a new album next month, its agency Jellyfish Entertainment announced. The upcoming album is set to be the quintet’s first musical work since its first single “Backtalk” was released in April. EVNNE comprises Lee Jeong-hyeon, Keita, Park Han-bin, Mun Jung-hyun and Park Ji-hoo. Though it first appeared s a seven-member project group in 2023, it became a quintet after two members left the group last year.