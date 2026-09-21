EVNNE Reveals Fan Concert Tour Pit Stops

EVNNE Reality Program Details

Before the concert tour, EVNNE will also propel attention with the reality program "EVNNE HOUR" elsewhere. "EVNNE HOUR," which premieres on the 18th of October, is an idol reality program boldly presented by Mnet's digital channel M2 for the first time in about two years. Mnet M2's "EVNNE HOUR," which documents their adaptation to Sapporo, aired on Mnet and will also be available simultaneously on the M2 YouTube channel. Set against the backdrop of Sapporo, Japan, this reality show presents a cinematic youth story in which the five EVNNE members (Keita, Park Hanbin, Lee Jung Hyun, Moon Junghyun, Park Jihu) shed their idol personas on stage and live as "another me." The members reveal unexpected daily lives in Sapporo, bringing endearing relatability.