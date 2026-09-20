Ed Sheeran Admits Gaza Genocide Is 'Catastrophic' And 'Unjustifiable'

Ed Sheeran addressed the Macklemore controversy at a new concert.
He acknowledged both the Hamas attacks and the Gaza genocide as unjustifiable.
He confessed he cannot hide his feelings anymore.
Ed Sheeran opened up on the Macklemore controversy at his solo show in Philadelphia. He candidly shared his feelings on the whole row at Lincoln Financial Field, his first concert since Macklemore was dropped from the remaining US leg of the Loop Tour over pro-Palestine remarks.
"I never wanted to be an activist musician, but this has put me in the middle of an important and passionate argument about free speech and the most complex political issue on the planet," he said at the show. Sheeran clarified the promoters pushed to drop Macklemore, not him.
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft confirmed he had opposed Macklemore performing at the stadium. Several support acts subsequently left the tour in solidarity with Macklemore, including Irish singer-songwriter Aaron Rowe and Danish musician Lukas Graham and his backing band Beoga.
Ed Sheeran Addresses Gaza Genocide
"My concerts have always been a safe space for everyone," he said at the start of Saturday's show, adding that he is committed to his fans and that is why he returned to the stage.
"Now, I want to address the question of where I stand in the situation in Israel and Palestine, and whether my doing this concert here tonight implies where I stand," Sheeran said.
"I have tried in my career not to be a political commentator of any kind, because I want my music and shows to be about unity, not division; about humanity, not politics. But this is a humanitarian issue, and I cannot hide how I feel about it anymore." Sheeran said what happened in Israel during the 7 October 2023 attacks was "horrific and compounded centuries of Jewish pain".
He also conceded: "What is happening in Gaza is catastrophic and unjustifiable and disproportionate. My heart has been broken by the scale of of devastation and loss of civilian lives, of children's lives, and this systemic injustice we're seeing unfold in the West Bank cannot be overlooked."
Ultimately, he admitted that he's seeking "to work out how to make a contribution that helps victims of these terrible times and listening and learning, because I do not know enough".
The singer wrapped, "I am honestly so grateful that you're here tonight with me. This concert is still a place where everyone is welcome and everyone here can stand beside people that have opposing views".
The remaining chunk of Sheeran's Loop Tour is spread across North and South America.