Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Welcome Their Second Child, A Baby Girl

Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have become parents for the second time. The couple welcomed their second child, a baby girl, on Saturday (September 19, 2026). Deepika announced the arrival of their second child in a joint post.
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh blessed with baby girl
Deepika shared a post with a picture that had the imprint of a small baby feet, and the names of Ranveer, Deepika and Dua were written under it, with the date 19/9/2026.
Have a look at the post here.
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh pregnancy photoshoot
Recently, the couple shared images from their pregnancy photoshoot, sending the internet into a meltdown. It was shared on Dua's 2nd birthday, on September 8.
All the pics were in monochrome. Deepika was seen flaunting her baby bump alongside Ranveer. Other frames captured the pair sharing tender moments with their daughter Dua.
Together, the frames captured the happy and memorable moments of the family.
"Baby Dua and our hearts are getting bigger! Thank you for your blessings!," they captioned the post.