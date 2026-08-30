The Academy Shares A Special Scene Of Deepika Padukone-Ranbir Kapoor From Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani; Fans Turn Nostalgic

Naina's evolution from an introverted student to a self-assured woman continues to resonate with moviegoers.
The role also maintains Padukone's position as a commanding presence in Indian cinema.
The Academy has given a special shoutout to her character.
Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013) still continues to rule hearts even after more than a decade after its release. From the dialogues to music to Ranbir and Deepika's on-screen chemistry, everything about the film is still etched in the memories of their fans.
The Academy has gave a special shoutout to Deepika's character Naina Talwar in a post on social media. It shared a video featuring one of Naina most iconic dialogues from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. The clip also features Ranbir's character Bunny. The beloved character is back in the spotlight and Deepika portrayal once again underlines her lasting cultural pull.
Naina and Bunny's characters still turn up in online discussions, trends and audience memory.
The video was captioned as, "A reminder from Naina to enjoy what’s right in front of you."
Deepika's lasting impact as Naina
Naina connects because she feels familiar. We first meet her as shy and introverted, then watch her grow into a more confident woman. That arc made her journey feel personal to a generation of viewers.
Her appeal reached far beyond mere romance. Audiences resonated with her emotional openness, quiet resilience, deep friendships and path to self-discovery. Together, these traits cemented her status as one of modern Hindi cinema's most treasured figures.
Even today, Naina continues to trend. She keeps finding new audiences and prompting conversation, which reflects both the character's writing and Padukone's knack for making her feel authentic and unforgettable.
The Academy's post is a reminder of the character's reach and how it remains one of Indian cinema's most enduring female characters.
Fans' reactions to Academy's post
Naina and Bunny's fans turned nostalgic. One wrote, "Academy posting Deepika Padukone as Naina Talwar?? THE nostalgia 🥹❤️" while another commented, "I’ve watched thousands of movies, but Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani always hits different. No matter how many times I watch it, I come back to this movie at least once a year. And deep down, it just feels like home."
"Deepika Padukone has given us so many iconic characters and Naina Talwar is one of the best. What a performance," wrote one fan.