The Academy Shares A Special Scene Of Deepika Padukone-Ranbir Kapoor From Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani; Fans Turn Nostalgic

Fans' reactions to Academy's post

Naina and Bunny's fans turned nostalgic. One wrote, "Academy posting Deepika Padukone as Naina Talwar?? THE nostalgia 🥹❤️" while another commented, "I’ve watched thousands of movies, but Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani always hits different. No matter how many times I watch it, I come back to this movie at least once a year. And deep down, it just feels like home."