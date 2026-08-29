‘When Everything Was Going Well Then Why?’: Suryakumar Yadav Demands Answers For His T20I Snub

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Speaking on Aakash Chopra's podcast, Indian batsman Suryakumar Yadav questioned his sudden removal as India's T20I captain and subsequent squad exclusion by the Ajit Agarkar-led BCCI selection committee after the 2026 T20 World Cup victory. Despite leading India to undefeated series runs, Suryakumar was replaced by Shreyas Iyer following a sustained dip in his batting form

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Suryakumar Yadav during the warm-up match against South Africa Photo: BCCI/X
Summary of this article

  • Suryakumar Yadav expressed deep disappointment over his unexpected removal as India's T20I captain

  • The BCCI selection committee appointed Shreyas Iyer as the new T20I captain despite India's undefeated streak under Suryakumar

  • The captaincy transition coincided with Suryakumar's batting slump, where he scored just 218 runs in 21 T20I matches during 2025

Suryakumar Yadav has publicly addressed his removal as India’s T20I captain and subsequent exclusion from the national squad following the 2026 T20 World Cup victory. Speaking on former cricketer Aakash Chopra’s podcast, the batsman discussed the unexpected decision.

The Ajit Agarkar-led BCCI selection committee appointed Shreyas Iyer as the new T20I captain, moving past Suryakumar. The decision shocked many, given that India did not lose a single T20I series and won the T20 World Cup at home under Suryakumar's leadership.

Disappointment and Unanswered Questions

Suryakumar admitted that although he initially felt disappointed, he tried to come to terms with reality by putting himself in the selectors' shoes. He spent a month and a half sitting at home processing the decision.

"I was a little disappointed," Suryakumar said. "Because you have not lost a single series in two years. You have won the World Cup and the Asia Cup. Then you want the same thing to go forward. Because when everything is going well, then why? What is the reason for the change? What is the reason for the change? It was going on in my mind. I was sitting at home for a month and a half."

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India's Kuldeep Yadav exchanges greetings with on-field umpires as captain Suryakumar Yadav, right, walks off after the team won the ICC Men's T20 World Cup warm-up cricket match against South Africa, at the DY Patil Sports Academy, in Navi Mumbai. - | Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade
India's Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the third ODI cricket match between Afghanistan and India in Chennai. - | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
India's captain Shreyas Iyer, center, holds a trophy as he celebrate with teammates following the third T20 cricket match against Zimbabwe in Harare, Zimbabwe. - | Photo: AP/Wonder Mashura
File photo of Suryakumar Kumar, who will lead India in the Asia Cup 2025. - | Photo: File

The batsman expected to lead the side through upcoming major international tournaments, including the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics and the next T20 World Cup.

"Obviously, the situation that has come now, even I had not thought that this would happen," Suryakumar said. "After coming in 2026, I felt that, going forward, I would be taking this team forward for another two years. The Olympics will come. Then there will be another T20 World Cup, another challenge going forward."

Form Slump and Call

The leadership change coincided with a sustained dip in Suryakumar's batting form. The batter accumulated only 218 runs across 21 T20I appearances during 2025, with a best of 47 not out against Pakistan in the Asia Cup.

In 2026, he managed 484 runs in 14 matches, including two half-centuries. One of these came against the United States of America at the Wankhede Stadium during India's T20 World Cup campaign opener.

His Indian Premier League performance also faltered. Suryakumar managed only 280 runs in 13 matches for the Mumbai Indians, as his team finished ninth among 10 teams.

The selectors called Suryakumar two-three days before announcing the squads for the Ireland and England tours. Describing his response, Suryakumar said: "I didn't react, because it's not my fault."

Ready for Future Call

Suryakumar's last competitive appearance was in the T20 Mumbai League 2026. Despite the setback, he remains prepared to serve his country again.

"I am ready. You can call me anytime. I am playing cricket anytime. I will continue to play. Whenever you feel the time is right. Things are right," Suryakumar said.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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