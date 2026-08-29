‘When Everything Was Going Well Then Why?’: Suryakumar Yadav Demands Answers For His T20I Snub

Suryakumar Yadav expressed deep disappointment over his unexpected removal as India's T20I captain
The BCCI selection committee appointed Shreyas Iyer as the new T20I captain despite India's undefeated streak under Suryakumar
The captaincy transition coincided with Suryakumar's batting slump, where he scored just 218 runs in 21 T20I matches during 2025
Suryakumar Yadav has publicly addressed his removal as India’s T20I captain and subsequent exclusion from the national squad following the 2026 T20 World Cup victory. Speaking on former cricketer Aakash Chopra’s podcast, the batsman discussed the unexpected decision.
The Ajit Agarkar-led BCCI selection committee appointed Shreyas Iyer as the new T20I captain, moving past Suryakumar. The decision shocked many, given that India did not lose a single T20I series and won the T20 World Cup at home under Suryakumar's leadership.
Disappointment and Unanswered Questions
Suryakumar admitted that although he initially felt disappointed, he tried to come to terms with reality by putting himself in the selectors' shoes. He spent a month and a half sitting at home processing the decision.
"I was a little disappointed," Suryakumar said. "Because you have not lost a single series in two years. You have won the World Cup and the Asia Cup. Then you want the same thing to go forward. Because when everything is going well, then why? What is the reason for the change? What is the reason for the change? It was going on in my mind. I was sitting at home for a month and a half."
The batsman expected to lead the side through upcoming major international tournaments, including the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics and the next T20 World Cup.
"Obviously, the situation that has come now, even I had not thought that this would happen," Suryakumar said. "After coming in 2026, I felt that, going forward, I would be taking this team forward for another two years. The Olympics will come. Then there will be another T20 World Cup, another challenge going forward."
Form Slump and Call
The leadership change coincided with a sustained dip in Suryakumar's batting form. The batter accumulated only 218 runs across 21 T20I appearances during 2025, with a best of 47 not out against Pakistan in the Asia Cup.
In 2026, he managed 484 runs in 14 matches, including two half-centuries. One of these came against the United States of America at the Wankhede Stadium during India's T20 World Cup campaign opener.
His Indian Premier League performance also faltered. Suryakumar managed only 280 runs in 13 matches for the Mumbai Indians, as his team finished ninth among 10 teams.
The selectors called Suryakumar two-three days before announcing the squads for the Ireland and England tours. Describing his response, Suryakumar said: "I didn't react, because it's not my fault."
Ready for Future Call
Suryakumar's last competitive appearance was in the T20 Mumbai League 2026. Despite the setback, he remains prepared to serve his country again.
"I am ready. You can call me anytime. I am playing cricket anytime. I will continue to play. Whenever you feel the time is right. Things are right," Suryakumar said.