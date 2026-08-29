'What A Shame': Pakistan Fans Lash Out At Imam-ul-Haq Over Mysterious Absence And 'Fake Injury' Claims In Lord's Test

Former Pakistan chief selector Mohammad Wasim alleged that opening batter Imam-ul-Haq has a history of faking injuries
The allegations emerged after Imam-ul-Haq was ruled out of the remainder of the Lord's Test against England due to a left calf strain
Pakistan face a severe batting collapse at Lord's, having been bowled out for 110 runs in their first innings against England
The second Test between England and Pakistan at Lord's took a deeply controversial turn when opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq was entirely unable to take his place in Pakistan's first-innings batting lineup.
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officially stated that Imam had sustained a low-grade strain to his left calf muscle while fielding during the opening day's play, forcing him off the pitch.
This physical setback and subsequent batting capitulation quickly transformed into an unprecedented storm when former Pakistan chief selector Mohammad Wasim came forward with explosive allegations, publicly claiming that Imam has a recurring history of faking fitness issues to avoid tough scenarios.
Wasim alleged that during the 2022 Test match against England in Multan, the team physiotherapist had alerted him in advance that the batter would simulate an injury—a prediction Wasim claimed came true. Asserting that such conduct severely damages team culture and accountability, the former selector didn't hold back, stating that Pakistan cricket needs to permanently move past repeat offenders.
Wasim's heavy-handed remarks instantly sparked a massive uproar across social media and mainstream cricketing circles, igniting fierce online debates. Fans expressed sharp disappointment, with many heavily criticizing the timing of the claims right in the middle of a crucial overseas series, while others used the controversy to demand stricter discipline and transparency within the national setup.
Imam Remained Absent Amid Collapse
Imam's mysterious absence at the top of the order left a gaping hole in the lineup just as Pakistan faced a disastrous batting collapse under overcast English conditions.
With the team already under immense pressure following a heavy defeat in the series opener, the batting unit completely unraveled, folding for a paltry 110 runs in less than 38 overs in response to England's first innings score of 290. Young opener Azan Awais fought valiantly to top-score with 46, while Saud Shakeel chipped in with 16, but they remained the only two batters to reach double figures as Pakistan endured yet another dismal collapse.
Returning captain Babar Azam fell cheaply for 8, and the rest of the top-to-middle order—including Abdullah Shafique and Muhammad Rizwan—failed to make an impact. The tail offered virtually no resistance, adding a meager seven runs as England's bowling attack ran riot.