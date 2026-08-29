India Finish Eighth After Vincent Vanasch’s Heroics Earn Belgium Shootout Win In Hockey World Cup

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India finished eighth at the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 after losing 3-4 to hosts Belgium in a shootout in the seventh-place match at Wavre on Friday. The match ended 3-3 in regulation time, with Abhishek and Harmanpreet Singh scoring for India, while Belgium’s Roman Duvekot, Hugo Labouchere and Nicolas de Kerpel found the net. Harmanpreet equalised with just 26 seconds left to force a shootout, but Belgium held their nerve as Vincent Vanasch denied Harmanpreet and Sukhjeet Singh. Harmanpreet finished the tournament with eight goals, joint-top of the scoring charts.

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India Vs Belgium FIH Mens World Cup 2026 match-Vincent Vanasch
Belgium's goalkeeper Vincent Vanasch, right, defends during a penalty shootout by India's Dilpreet Singh at the World Cup Field Hockey, 7th and 8th place playoff match, between Belgium and India in Wavre, Belgium, Friday, Aug. 28, 2026. | Photo: AP/Omar Havana
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India Vs Belgium FIH Mens World Cup 2026 match-Mohith Honnenahalli Shashikumar
India's goalkeeper Mohith Honnenahalli Shashikumar, center, defends during a penalty shootout by Belgium's Arthur de Sloover at the World Cup Field Hockey, 7th and 8th place playoff match, between Belgium and India in Wavre, Belgium, Friday, Aug. 28, 2026. | Photo: AP/Omar Havana
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India Vs Belgium FIH Mens World Cup 2026 match-Manpreet Singh
India's Manpreet Singh is helped off the pitch after being injured during the World Cup Field Hockey, 7th and 8th place playoff match, between Belgium and India in Wavre, Belgium, Friday, Aug. 28, 2026. | Photo: AP/Omar Havana
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India Vs Belgium FIH Mens World Cup 2026 match-Harmanpreet Singh
India's Harmanpreet Singh, center left, is congratulated after scoring his sides second goal during the World Cup Field Hockey, 7th and 8th place playoff match, between Belgium and India in Wavre, Belgium, Friday, Aug. 28, 2026. | Photo: AP/Omar Havana
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India Vs Belgium FIH Mens World Cup 2026 match-Belgiums Thibeau Stockbroekx
Belgium's Thibeau Stockbroekx, front, is challenged by India's Harmanpreet Singh, center, during the World Cup Field Hockey, 7th and 8th place playoff match, between Belgium and India in Wavre, Belgium, Friday, Aug. 28, 2026. | Photo: AP/Omar Havana
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India Vs Belgium FIH Mens World Cup 2026 match-Mohith Honnenahalli Shashikumar
India's goalkeeper Mohith Honnenahalli Shashikumar, center, makes a save during the World Cup Field Hockey, 7th and 8th place playoff match, between Belgium and India in Wavre, Belgium, Friday, Aug. 28, 2026. | Photo: AP/Omar Havana
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India Vs Belgium FIH Mens World Cup 2026 match-Belgiums Hugo Labouchere
Belgium's Hugo Labouchere, right, is congratulated after scoring his sides second goal during the World Cup Field Hockey, 7th and 8th place playoff match, between Belgium and India in Wavre, Belgium, Friday, Aug. 28, 2026. | Photo: AP/Omar Havana
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India Vs Belgium FIH Mens World Cup 2026 match-Thibeau Stockbroekx
Belgium's Thibeau Stockbroekx, center, takes a shot on goal as India's Jugraj Singh, second left, defends during the World Cup Field Hockey, 7th and 8th place playoff match, between Belgium and India in Wavre, Belgium, Friday, Aug. 28, 2026. | Photo: AP/Omar Havana
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India Vs Belgium FIH Mens World Cup 2026 match-Indias Abhishek
India's Abhishek, left, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the World Cup Field Hockey, 7th and 8th place playoff match, between Belgium and India in Wavre, Belgium, Friday, Aug. 28, 2026. | Photo: AP/Omar Havana
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India Vs Belgium FIH Mens World Cup 2026 match-Victor Foubert
Belgium's Victor Foubert, left, fights for the ball with India's Hardik Singh during the World Cup Field Hockey 7th and 8th place playoff match between Belgium and India in Wavre, Belgium, Friday, Aug. 28, 2026. | Photo: AP/Omar Havana

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