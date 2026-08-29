India Finish Eighth After Vincent Vanasch’s Heroics Earn Belgium Shootout Win In Hockey World Cup

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 29 August 2026 4:02 pm

India finished eighth at the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 after losing 3-4 to hosts Belgium in a shootout in the seventh-place match at Wavre on Friday. The match ended 3-3 in regulation time, with Abhishek and Harmanpreet Singh scoring for India, while Belgium’s Roman Duvekot, Hugo Labouchere and Nicolas de Kerpel found the net. Harmanpreet equalised with just 26 seconds left to force a shootout, but Belgium held their nerve as Vincent Vanasch denied Harmanpreet and Sukhjeet Singh. Harmanpreet finished the tournament with eight goals, joint-top of the scoring charts.