In Photos | Europe’s Rivers And Lakes Recede, Leaving Dry Shores, Stranded Boats and Wreckage

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 29 August 2026 2:16 pm

Water levels are falling across parts of Europe as drought and prolonged dry conditions hit rivers and lakes. The Danube has receded along stretches in Serbia and Hungary, leaving boats resting on dry ground and broad sandbars along the river. On the Sava near Sremska Mitrovica, the remains of an old steam boat can be seen as the river shrinks. In the Czech Republic, fishermen continue seasonal fish hauls at ponds near Trebon, where low water has altered the shoreline. Drone photographs from Hungary show the changing landscape around Lake Velence. Together, the images capture the changing face of Europe’s waterways.