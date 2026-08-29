In Photos | Europe’s Rivers And Lakes Recede, Leaving Dry Shores, Stranded Boats and Wreckage

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Water levels are falling across parts of Europe as drought and prolonged dry conditions hit rivers and lakes. The Danube has receded along stretches in Serbia and Hungary, leaving boats resting on dry ground and broad sandbars along the river. On the Sava near Sremska Mitrovica, the remains of an old steam boat can be seen as the river shrinks. In the Czech Republic, fishermen continue seasonal fish hauls at ponds near Trebon, where low water has altered the shoreline. Drone photographs from Hungary show the changing landscape around Lake Velence. Together, the images capture the changing face of Europe’s waterways.

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Danube River Serbia drought
Boats sit on dry ground as water levels have dropped on the Danube River in Petrovaradin, Serbia, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2026. | Photo: AP/Darko Vojinovic
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Low river water fish survival
Boats sit on dry ground as water levels have dropped on the Danube River in Petrovaradin, Serbia, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2026. | Photo: AP/Darko Vojinovic
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Climate change Europe drought images
A freshwater shell lays on a dry ground as water levels have dropped on the Danube River in Petrovaradin, Serbia, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2026. | Photo: AP/Darko Vojinovic
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Low water levels Danube River
A fisherman takes part in a fish haul of the Kanov pond near the town of Trebon, Czech Republic, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026. | Photo: AP/Petr David Josek
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Summer drought Europe
A fishing boat rests on a shore of Rozmberk pond near the town of Trebon, Czech Republic, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026. | Photo: AP/Petr David Josek
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European drought photos
The wreckage of an old steam boat, known as the Slovenian, is visible due to the low level of the Sava river near the town of Sremska Mitrovica, northwest of the capital Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026. | Photo: AP/Darko Vojinovic
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Climate change Europe drought
People walk on a sandbar underneath the Danube's Margareth Bridge in downtown Budapest, Hungary, Wednesday Aug. 5, 2026, as the river, which runs through 10 European countries, has receded never-before-seen low water levels. | Photo: AP/Bela Szandelszky
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Danube River Serbia drought
Stanislav Kozenko stands on the wreckage of an old steam boat, known as the Slovenian, as it is visible due to the low level of the Sava river near the town of Sremska Mitrovica, northwest of the capital Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026. | Photo: AP/Darko Vojinovic
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Heated shallow lake wate
An image taken with drone shows an area of the drought-stricken Lake Velence near Dinnyes, Hungary, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026. | Photo: Tamas Vasvari/MTI via AP
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Europe Summer drought
An image taken with drone shows an area of the drought-stricken Lake Velence near Dinnyes, Hungary, Wednesday, August 26, 2026. | Photo: Tamas Vasvari/MTI via AP

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