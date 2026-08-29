Kyiv Drone Strike: What We Know About The Russian Attack That Killed 27

A Russian drone strike on a warehouse in Myla, Bucha district, killed at least 27 people and injured 42 others on Friday night.
Governor Tymur Tkachenko confirmed that over 380 people, including children, were being evacuated from the strike zone.
The prosecutor's office has launched an investigation into potential negligence regarding the illegal storage of explosive materials at the enterprise.
An overnight Russian drone strike triggered a major fire and explosions at a warehouse in Myla, Bucha district, killing at least 27 people. The attack occurred shortly after 8 pm (1700 GMT) on Friday.
According to France 24, Governor Tymur Tkachenko said on Telegram that 42 people were injured and more than 380 were being evacuated from the strike area. Tkachenko said "more than 200 people have already been evacuated from the scene, including children", and added that at least six people were initially wounded.
Negligence Investigation Launched
Following the attack, the prosecutor's office investigated potential negligence regarding storage conditions at the unnamed enterprise. The inquiry focuses on the legality of storing explosive materials on the premises and whether the company held the necessary permits.
For several months, Russia and Ukraine have intensified long-range strikes. These bombardments increasingly target civilian infrastructure, including logistics warehouses, oil facilities and port infrastructure.
Anger Over Repeated Failures
The tragedy mirrors a deadly July strike on a munitions depot in Vyshneve, near Kyiv. That investigation revealed serious safety failures by a state-owned company that did not comply with standards despite the proximity of residential buildings.
Prime Minister Sergiy Koretsky expressed regret that lessons were not learned. Koretsky said, "In the fifth year of the full-scale invasion, making the same mistakes over and over is criminal negligence." He added, "Everyone responsible, without exception, must face severe punishment so that such situations never happen again.