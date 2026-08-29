Argentina Diary: Iguazu Falls And The Power Of Nature

The tracks of The Mission—‘On Earth as It Is in Heaven’, ‘The Falls’, ‘Ave Maria Guarani’, etc.—tell their own haunting story. ‘Guarani’ appears in three of the 20 tracks. The music, still playing soundlessly, stopped only when I boarded the eco-train that took us back to where we’d started our exploration. Before exiting the park, we bou­ght a souvenir from a Guarani vendor and reme­mbered to pick up our precious family portrait. Our triple-destination trip had involved planes, trains, automobiles, even boats. A large ferry, which held cars in its belly, had transported us from one city to another. Cities can be endlessly interesting but it was our final stop, Iguazu Falls, that filled us with wonder. Nothing is more humbling than nature. In Puerto Iguazu, considered the gateway to the falls, we stopped at Hito Tres Fronteras, a tri-border area that marks the convergence of three nations—Argentina, Brazil and Paraguay—where two rivers meet.