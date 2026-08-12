Werner Herzog's Bucking Fastard Is The Sole Film This Year To Hit All Four Fall Film Fests

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Debanjan Dhar
Published at:

Herzog withdrew the film from a Cannes premiere after the festival denied him a main competition slot.

Still
Still Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • Werner Herzog's Bucking Fastard is the only film this year to sneak into all four major fall film festivals.

  • It opens in Venice Film Festival, before proceeding to Telluride, Toronto and New York.

  • The film was denied a main competition slot at Venice.

Only one movie will be hitting all four major fall fests this year, including Venice, Toronto, Telluride and New York: Werner Herzog’s Bucking Fastard. Other titles were in the running for this neat record. Mike Leigh’s Tender Loving Care rejected a Venice out-of-competition slot at the last minute, while Andrew Haigh’s The Long Winter had to unfortunately skip a Venice competition slot due to a scheduling conflict with Telluride. Jesse Eisenberg’s The Debut was not submitted to Venice.

Herzog’s film opens at the Venice Film Festival next month in main competition. It's also slated to play in the San Sebastian film festival. It was earlier supposed to premiere at Cannes, but Herzog pulled the film after it failed to secure the competition lineup.

Herzog had hoped that stars Rooney and Kate Mara, who are touted to give searing performances as twin sisters, would be eligible for awards, according to a source close to the filmmakers. It mirrors the instance with Jim Jarmusch's Father Mother Sister Brother that was pulled out after being refused a competition shot. The film went on to premiere in Venice, winning the Golden Lion.

Related Content
Werner Herzog - X
Michelle Yeoh - X
Woody Harrelson - X
England gymnast Gabriel Langton posing with his team members after returning from the hospital. - insta/officialteamengland
Still - Khona Talkies
Rubaiyat Hossain's The Difficult Bride Is The First Bangladeshi Feature To Premiere In Venice Film Festival

By Debanjan Dhar

Bucking Fastard Synopsis

The NYFF, where the film plays in Spotlight section, shared a synopsis for Bucking Fastard: "The oddball brilliance of Werner Herzog is in full effect in this tale of two sisters, Jean and Joan Holbrooke, who live entirely by their own social and emotional rules. They speak in unison, fall in love with the same man, and try to fulfill the same wild dreams and ambitions. As played by Kate and Rooney Mara, in total sync, the driven, single-minded Jean and Joan become classic Herzogian outsiders, like Kaspar Hauser or Fitzcarraldo, daring to transcend the limitations of everyday living and language. Shot across the teeming city streets and the majestic underground caves of Ireland, Bucking Fastard features operatic imagery from the director’s longtime cinematographer Peter Zeitlinger. It’s an uncanny, funny, properly eccentric film that moves from the comic to the grandly pastoral."

The 64th New York Film Festival runs from September 25 – October 12.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories