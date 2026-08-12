FWICE Seeks Surprise Food Safety Inspections At Film And TV Shooting Locations

FWICE seeks surprise inspections of food facilities across Mumbai shooting locations.
Federation flags unhygienic meals, poor dining spaces and inadequate sanitation facilities.
Maharashtra FDA has been urged to check kitchens, storage and catering arrangements.
The Federation of Western India Cine Employees has raised concerns about the quality and hygiene of the food served to workers, technicians, and artists at film, television, and digital shooting locations across Mumbai. The federation has approached the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to request surprise inspections of catering facilities and food preparation areas on sets.
According to a report by India Today, FWICE has said it has received complaints for several years about meals being stale, poorly cooked, nutritionally inadequate or prepared in unhygienic conditions. The federation has argued that the issue poses a health and safety concern for people who spend long hours at shooting locations.
FWICE seeks surprise inspections at shooting locations
In a letter to FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, FWICE has requested inspections at Film City in Goregaon and other film and television shooting locations in Mumbai and surrounding areas. The federation has asked officials to check kitchens, food preparation units, storage facilities and catering arrangements for compliance with the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.
FWICE General Secretary Ashoke Dubey said the federation was compelled to approach the FDA following repeated complaints from affiliated unions and members. Safe, hygienic and wholesome food was described by him as a basic workplace requirement rather than a luxury.
Food safety concerns extend beyond meals
The federation has also highlighted inadequate dining facilities at some sets. Workers are allegedly sometimes made to eat in open areas exposed to dust, heat and rain, with insufficient seating and no designated dining spaces. FWICE has also raised concerns about access to clean drinking water and sanitation facilities.
Dubey said the matter was also about the dignity and well-being of the people who keep the entertainment industry running. The federation has urged the FDA to collect food samples wherever meals are found to be unsafe, adulterated or unfit for consumption.
FWICE has further sought appropriate action against producers, caterers or agencies responsible and directions requiring production houses to improve hygiene and dining arrangements. The federation has said it is willing to assist the FDA in facilitating inspections.