Ann Hui To Be Feted With Camellia Award At Busan Film Festival

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Debanjan Dhar
Published at:

The legendary Hong Kong New Wave filmmaker will be honoured at Busan’s opening ceremony on October 6.

Ann Hui
Ann Hui Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • Busan Film Festival is honouring Hong Kong filmmaker Ann Hui.

  • She will be bestowed with the Camellia Award at the 2026 edition.

  • Busan presents the award in collaboration with Chanel.

Acclaimed Hong Kong filmmaker Ann Hui is set to receive the Camellia Award at this year's Busan Film Festival. Busan partnered with Chanel to establish the award, named after Gabrielle Chanel’s favorite flower, which was last year awarded to Taiwanese actress, director and producer Sylvia Chang. The prize celebrates filmmakers who have advanced the status of women in the industry.

A pioneering figure in the Hong Kong New Wave, Hui has swept the best director prize at the Hong Kong Film Awards six times and at the Golden Horse Awards three times. Hui has also been presented with Lifetime Achievement Awards at the 2012 Asian Film Awards, Asian Filmmaker of the Year Award at Busan film festival in 2014, and the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement at the 2020 Venice film festival. Since her 1979 debut The Secret, Hui has helmed 27 features and two feature-length documentaries.

Busan On Honouring Ann Hui

“Underlying Hui’s remarkable career and international acclaim is a singular cinematic vision rooted in compassion and humanity, one that has long captured the complexities of Hong Kong society and the spirit of its times,” said Busan film festival in a statement.

“Spanning a wide range of genres, her films chronicle the everyday lives of ordinary people while weaving intimate personal stories into broader social realities. Her nuanced portrayals of women, particularly those often pushed to the margins, have resonated deeply with audiences across cultures and generations.”

Shape of Momo bags two awards at 2025 Busan International Film Festival - Instagram/Tribeny Rai
Tribeny Rai On Shape Of Momo Winning Two Awards At Busan International Film Festival: Busan Gave Credibility To Our Work

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

Related Content
Bayern's Harry Kane leave the pitch after the Champions League semifinal second leg soccer match between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint Germain in Munich, Germany. - Photo: AP/Martin Meissner
Chelsea face Juventus in a marquee pre-season friendly at the Hong Kong Stadium. - ChelseaFC/X
Inter Mllan's players raise the Asahi Super Dry Trophy after defeating Manchester City in a pre-season friendly match for the Hong Kong Football Festival in Hong Kong on Saturday. - AP Photo/Chan Long Hei/X
Hull City Vs Chelsea LIVE Score, FA Cup 2025-26 Fourth Round: Blues Target Win Despite Defensive Headache - Photo: AP

Hui commented on the award: “In my previous years I felt unwilling to receive such taking-stock prizes because I wished to continue making movies. Now that I’m nearly eighty and find it difficult to make a film, I think the prize comes just in time for me to appreciate it more.”

She added, “I am so happy to return to Busan and meet an audience that is among the most savvy and cinematically literate in the world.”

The Busan Film Festival has also named Michelle Yeoh as this year’s Asian Filmmaker of the Year.

The 31st BIFF runs Oct. 6–15.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories