Ann Hui To Be Feted With Camellia Award At Busan Film Festival

A pioneering figure in the Hong Kong New Wave, Hui has swept the best director prize at the Hong Kong Film Awards six times and at the Golden Horse Awards three times. Hui has also been presented with Lifetime Achievement Awards at the 2012 Asian Film Awards, Asian Filmmaker of the Year Award at Busan film festival in 2014, and the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement at the 2020 Venice film festival. Since her 1979 debut The Secret, Hui has helmed 27 features and two feature-length documentaries.