Chelsea Vs Juventus Live Streaming, Club Friendly 2026: Preview, When And Where To Watch Pre-Season Match

Chelsea face Juventus in a marquee pre-season friendly at the Hong Kong Stadium
Chelsea is led by new manager Xabi Alonso, while Juventus relies on the experienced Luciano Spalletti
Both sides are testing new signings and building tactical readiness for the upcoming 2026/27 campaign
One of European football’s most compelling inter-continental showdowns breaks new ground this week as Chelsea and Juventus prepare to face off in a high-profile pre-season friendly at the Hong Kong Stadium on Wednesday, August 5, 2026.
As part of both clubs' global summer preparations, this heavyweight fixture offers fans a thrilling early look at two historic giants testing their mettle on international soil. Kick-off is slated for 8:00 PM local HKT (5:30 PM IST).
The dugout features a fascinating contrast of leadership heading into the 2026/27 campaign. Chelsea is spearheaded by tactical mastermind Xabi Alonso, who took over the reins at Stamford Bridge to usher in a fresh era of possession-dominant football.
Juventus, meanwhile, continues to be guided by veteran tactician Luciano Spalletti, who remains firmly at the helm to maintain stability and build upon the Bianconeri's competitive standards.
Compared to last season—where Chelsea finished a hard-fought fourth in the Premier League to secure a return to the Champions League and Juventus secured a solid third-place finish in Serie A—both sides enter this pre-season looking to cement new identities under their respective managers.
The summer transfer window has seen both clubs reshape their squads selectively. Chelsea made high-profile and experienced additions, bringing in seasoned campaigners like Jordan Henderson and Danny Welbeck alongside young talent such as Valentin Barco and Morgan Rogers to bolster their core.
Juventus have similarly reinforced its ranks, securing marquee permanent firepower with the permanent acquisition of French striker Randal Kolo Muani following his impressive previous stint in Turin. Both coaches are primarily using this fixture to build match fitness, implement complex tactical automatisms, and test squad depth as international players filter back into the respective camps.
Team News
Team news indicates a transitional lineup for both sides in Hong Kong. Midfielder Cole Palmer is fully involved and looking to make an impact under Xabi Alonso after using the summer to recover physically. Goalkeeper Robert Sánchez has been assessed following a minor knock that kept him out of recent pre-season action, while winger Geovany Quenda is available for selection after recovering from a minor training knock.
Luciano Spalletti is working with a modified touring squad, carefully managing player fitness levels and integrating new attacking arrival Randal Kolo Muani alongside established names. Long-term absentees such as Juan Cabal and recovering squad members continue to be managed back at base as the squad shapes up for the new campaign.
Live Streaming Details
Fans around the world can tune into the action through official club platforms, with CFC+ broadcasting live globally via the official Chelsea website and app—though note that this service is restricted in Hong Kong, Macau, and Italy due to local broadcast rights. Alternatively, supporters can watch via Juventus.com, which is providing free live streaming of their summer friendlies directly on the club's official website.