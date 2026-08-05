Assam CRPF Fratricide: Officer Kills Two Colleagues, Himself in Nagaon

ASI Ballani Premabaram opened fire on his colleagues at the CRPF 34 Battalion camp in Katimari, Nagaon, before turning the weapon on himself.
The deceased victims have been identified as HV Vishnu Prasad Baghel and SI Ramnawal Singh Yadav, who died on the spot.
Injured personnel ASI Mane Govind Sripul was rushed to a private hospital and later referred to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.
A Central Reserve Police Force officer shot dead two colleagues and injured another before taking his own life in Assam’s Nagaon district. PTI reported that the fratricide occurred around 7 am on Tuesday, Aug 4, at the CRPF 34 Battalion camp in Katimari.
ASI/GD Ballani Premabaram opened fire on his fellow personnel while assigned to duty at the main gate. Premabaram subsequently turned the weapon on himself and died at the scene, the DSP told PTI.
"Two personnel, HV/GD Vishnu Prasad Baghel and SI/GD Ramnawal Singh Yadav, died on the spot," Nagaon Deputy Superintendent of Police (HQ) Paramita Sarkar told PTI.
Sequence of Shooting
Nagaon Senior Superintendent of Police Partha Protim Das told PTI that Premabaram, who hailed from Andhra Pradesh, was initially found without his assigned weapon while discharging his duty at the main gate.
The shooter acquired a weapon and moved through the camp to target his colleagues.
"He subsequently took an INSAS rifle from the Guard Room and proceeded towards the rear side of the Quarter Guard, where he opened fire on Baghel, who succumbed to his injuries," Das told PTI.
Premabaram then targeted SI/GD Ramnawal Singh Yadav, killing him instantly. Yadav had recently arrived at the camp from Lucknow for document verification, the Assam Police SSP told PTI.
"The ASI also fired at Sripul, causing serious injuries to him. After firing, Premabaram entered the B/171 Barrack and shot himself, resulting in his death," Das told PTI.
Investigation and Response
Emergency responders initially transported injured personnel ASI/Mane Govind Sripul to a private hospital for treatment, Sarkar told PTI. Medical staff later referred him to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, the DSP told PTI.
Senior CRPF and police officers rushed to the camp immediately following the incident to secure the area.
Authorities have ordered an official inquiry into the fratricide, Sarkar told PTI. The police are investigating the case in coordination with the CRPF, Das added to PTI.