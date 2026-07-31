Sachin Pilgaonkar Says Palm Reader Predicted Sanjeev Kumar's Early Death

“When Jamnadas ji arrived with Dr Gandhi, I asked what had happened. They told me that he had vomited and had returned very late at night, around 3 or 4 in the morning. I said, ‘Even if he was feeling unwell, why was he still working so late? When I meet him, I am definitely going to scold him.' He was my friend, philosopher and guide. There was nothing we could not talk about with each other.”