Sachin Pilgaonkar Says Palm Reader Predicted Sanjeev Kumar's Early Death

Sachin Pilgaonkar shared that his friend, Sanjeev Kumar, once told him a palm reader predicted that he'd not live to see old age.
Pilgaonkar opened up on the day Kumar passed away.
The actor revealed in a conversation with Bollywood Aaj Aur Kal.
Reminiscing his close friendship with Sanjeev Kumar, actor Sachin Pilgaonkar has shared that the veteran had once confided about a chilling prediction made by a palm reader that he would never live long enough to see old age.
"He told me, 'A palm reader once said I wouldn't live long or see old age. That is why I play older roles in films to experience that phase of life on screen that I may never get to live in reality,'" Sachin revealed to Bollywood Aaj Aur Kal.
Sachin Pilgaonkar Recounts The Day Sanjeev Kumar Died
Sachin spoke about meeting Sanjeev Kumar during a dubbing session just a day before his death. Sanjeev asked him to visit the next morning, but Sachin had work and opted to come in the afternoon. When he reached Sanjeev's home, he was told that the actor was unwell.
Sachin said, “I had gone to his house to meet him. I had met him a day earlier when he was dubbing. I told him that I wanted to come the next day. He said, ‘Come in the morning.' I said, ‘No, I will come between 2 and 2:30 pm.' He asked if I could come a little earlier, but I told him I had some work to finish first and would come after that.”
Sanjeev's secretary, Jamnadas, had gone to bring Dr Gandhi to the house.
“When Jamnadas ji arrived with Dr Gandhi, I asked what had happened. They told me that he had vomited and had returned very late at night, around 3 or 4 in the morning. I said, ‘Even if he was feeling unwell, why was he still working so late? When I meet him, I am definitely going to scold him.' He was my friend, philosopher and guide. There was nothing we could not talk about with each other.”
When the wait lingered, he went inside and found his friend lying unresponsive on the floor. The doctor confirmed that Kumar had already passed away.
Sanjeev Kumar died on November 6, 1985, at 47, after suffering a heart attack.