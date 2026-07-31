The Walking Dead To Stream On Netflix & AMC+ From 2027 Under Massive New Deal

“We are thrilled to expand our long-time partnership with Netflix around The Walking Dead,” said Kristin Dolan, CEO of AMC Global Media. “This deal creates a global destination for this universe – all shows, all episodes – making the franchise more accessible than ever to fans around the world. In addition, the co-exclusive agreement allows us to bring the original series to AMC+ for the first time early next year. Netflix has been an important partner in making The Walking Dead one of the most successful franchises in the history of entertainment. This agreement is a fantastic result for our companies, for the fans and for this timeless IP.”