The Walking Dead To Stream On Netflix & AMC+ From 2027 Under Massive New Deal

The Walking Dead will stream on both Netflix and AMC+.
A new licensing deal has allowed the partnership.
The agreement stretches the accessibility to several new territories.
The Walking Dead franchise will stream on both Netflix and AMC+ commencing in 2027 under the aegis of a freshly inked five-year, $500 million licensing deal.
Netflix has held the exclusive U.S. streaming rights for The Walking Dead since 2011. The new deal will endow AMC+ to stream the main series for the first time ever, and extend the show’s availability on Netflix the U.K., Italy, Australia and New Zealand, among other territories. AMC Global Media announced Thursday that it has locked a multi-year global licensing agreement with Netflix that will give the streaming giant co-exclusive rights to the original The Walking Dead series and all six of its spin-offs. In total, the deal covers 371 episodes spanning the entire franchise.
“Audiences have discovered and loved The Walking Dead on Netflix for nearly 15 years and the show continues to attract new fans,” said Lori Conkling, Vice President of Licensing at Netflix. “We’re excited to partner with AMC Global Media to continue to expand that access to more audiences around the world and bring the entirety of The Walking Dead Universe to Netflix.”
AMC On The Walking Dead Deal
“We are thrilled to expand our long-time partnership with Netflix around The Walking Dead,” said Kristin Dolan, CEO of AMC Global Media. “This deal creates a global destination for this universe – all shows, all episodes – making the franchise more accessible than ever to fans around the world. In addition, the co-exclusive agreement allows us to bring the original series to AMC+ for the first time early next year. Netflix has been an important partner in making The Walking Dead one of the most successful franchises in the history of entertainment. This agreement is a fantastic result for our companies, for the fans and for this timeless IP.”
Earlier, Netflix has spent billions securing streaming rights to series such as The Office.