Andrew Scott & Olivia Colman-Starrer Elsinore Will Open The 2026 BFI London Film Festival

Andrew Scott and Olivia Colman will open this year’s BFI London Film Festival with the European premiere of their film Elsinore. The feature, written by BAFTA winner Stephen Beresford is based on the life of Ian Charleson. It follows the actor’s final weeks before his death from AIDS, playing Hamlet at London’s National Theatre in the 1990s. He was the first showbiz star in the UK to request that AIDS be listed as the cause of death. The decision is said to have significantly changed public perception and stigma around AIDS in the UK. Simon Stone has directed Elsinore.