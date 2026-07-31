Kanye West Has Settled Sexual Assault Lawsuit With His Ex-Assistant Complainant

Kanye West has reached a settlement of a lawsuit filed by his ex-assistant.
His former assistant claimed she was sexually assaulted by him.
The lawsuit has been called off.
Kanye West has come to a settlement with his former assistant, Lauren Pisciotta, who accused the artist of sexual assault, sex trafficking, and wrongful termination. Terms of the settlement, which was given to a Los Angeles court on Wednesday, were not disclosed.
Pisciotta worked as an assistant to the rapper and Yeezy mogul from 2021 to 2022, during which time she claimed in a June 2024 filing that she was lumped with explicit materials, including texts, pornographic photos, videos and phone calls from West.
Kanye West Sexual Assault Allegations
“On one occasion, Ye attempted to vaginally penetrate Ms. Pisciotta with his fingers. On another occasion, he orally raped her without her consent. Both assaults occurred during the course of Ms. Pisciotta’s employment,” the complaint stated, adding that he subjected her to “obscene comments about her body, demanded she wear tight-fitting clothing [and] groped her on a regular basis.” It also said he coerced her to watch him perform sexual acts with other women, sent her sexually explicit pictures and demanded she do the same, and repeatedly demanded she join his sexual encounters.
“She was terminated for being unqualified, demanding unreasonable sums of money (including a $4 million annual salary) and numerous documented incidents of her lascivious, unhinged conduct,” the statement by West’s publicist insisted.
Ever since West went on an antisemitic overdrive in fall 2022, the artist has encountered a swell off lawsuits filed by people who worked with him from ex-Yeezy employees, teachers at his failed Donda Academy, and musicians claiming sampling disputes. In March, West was found liable by a jury Wednesday after a man said he was seriously injured during the controversial gutting of the rapper’s $57 million Malibu mansion in 2021.