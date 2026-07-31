Kanye West Has Settled Sexual Assault Lawsuit With His Ex-Assistant Complainant

“On one occasion, Ye attempted to vaginally penetrate Ms. Pisciotta with his fingers. On another occasion, he orally raped her without her consent. Both assaults occurred during the course of Ms. Pisciotta’s employment,” the complaint stated, adding that he subjected her to “obscene comments about her body, demanded she wear tight-fitting clothing [and] groped her on a regular basis.” It also said he coerced her to watch him perform sexual acts with other women, sent her sexually explicit pictures and demanded she do the same, and repeatedly demanded she join his sexual encounters.