Mayor Backs Cancellation Of Kanye West Concert In San Antonio

Despite his apology, West has continued to find opposition when scheduling his world tour, though he’s still succeeded to perform in countries like Turkey, the Netherlands, and Georgia, as well as Inglewood, California’s SoFi Stadium. An upcoming show in Prague was scrapped this month when the venue pulled out. A performance in Poland was canceled last month due to “formal and legal reasons,” but the nation’s Culture minister wrote of the decision, “In a country scarred by the history of the Holocaust, we cannot pretend that this is just entertainment. Artistic freedom does not mean giving a free pass to everything. Culture cannot be a space for those who exploit it to spread hatred.” Last year, he was denied a visa to enter Australia. A French festival had to cancel his show under the brunt of local authorities. Planned shows in Switzerland and Brazil were also jettisoned.