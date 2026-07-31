Mirzapur: The Movie Trailer To Release On August 11? Here's What We Know

Mirzapur: The Movie trailer is set to be unveiled this August.
The film will hit the screens on September 4, 2026.
The trailer will offer audiences their most expansive glimpse yet into the world of Mirzapur before its theatrical release.
Mirzapur: The Movie will arrive in cinemas this September. Ahead of it, the makers are planning to drop the trailer this month. In June, we got a glimpse into the world of Mirzapur as the teaser was released, showing the return of old characters with new faces.
From the teaser, we got a hint that the cinematic entry promises high-octane drama and surprises that audiences have been eagerly waiting for.
When is Mirzapur: The Movie trailer releasing?
With the film's release date nearing, fans are waiting with bated breath for Mirzapur: The Movie trailer. It will be released at a grand launch event in the presence of the star-studded cast, offering a detailed look into the high-stakes drama and grandeur of the cinematic adaptation.
Mirzapur: The Movie trailer will be unveiled on August 11, 2026.
A source close to the film informed us, “The countdown to the big-screen takeover begins. After setting the internet buzzing with the teaser, the makers are now gearing up to unveil the official trailer of Mirzapur: The Movie on August 11, offering audiences their most expansive glimpse yet into the world of Mirzapur before its theatrical release.”
Mirzapur: The Movie cast
Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Divyenndu, Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chadha, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Shekhar Gaur and Shweta Tripathi are reprising their roles from the Mirzapur series.
Abhishek Banerjee, Jitendra Kumar, Ravi Kishan, Sonal S Chauhan, Mohitt Maalik and Pramod Pathak have joined the film.
It is presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment and directed by Gurmmeet Singh, with screenplay by Puneet Krishna, and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment. Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani have served as co-producers.
Mirzapur: The Movie is set for a grand theatrical release on September 4, 2026.