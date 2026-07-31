Clueless Sequel Series Lands At Paramount+, Alicia Silverstone Returns

The Clueless sequel series landed at Paramount+.
Alicia Silverstone reprises her beloved role as Cher.
The sequel has been in the pipeline for years.
The Clueless sequel series starring Alicia Silverstone is finally greenlit. Paramount+ is launching the series. Filming is expected to kick off in Los Angeles in 2027. The proect was earlier in development at Peacock. Alicia Silverstone will reprise her role as the Beverly Hills’ it-girl Cher Horowitz.
As earlier reported, the show will be set in the present day. The logline states, “Beloved Beverly Hills icon Cher Horowitz (Silverstone) has figured out a lot: She’s successful in business and has mastered motherhood—that is, until her daughter’s high school years, and Cher finds that parenting a teenager makes her feel ‘clueless’ all over again.”
Clueless Series Acquired By Paramount+
The new Clueless limited series is written by Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage, and Jordan Weiss. All three are executive producers, with Schwartz and Savage producing under their Fake Empire banner. Silverstone also executive produces, as does the film’s writer and director, Amy Heckerling, as well as the film’s producer, Robert Lawrence. CBS Studios will produce.
“Clueless is coming home,” said Paramount+’s Jane Wiseman, head of the streamer’s original programming, in a press statement. “Thirty-one years ago, Alicia Silverstone’s Cher Horowitz captivated audiences with her signature chic style, sharp wit and relentless optimism, helping make Clueless a box office hit and instant pop culture classic. We’re especially proud to be filming this much-anticipated series in Los Angeles, honoring its starring role in the original film while investing in the city’s exceptional talent and crews.”
“I think we’re going to try really hard. The goal is to make it honor what everyone loves about Clueless and Cher,” Silverstone said in 2025. “So we want to honor that, but also bring something fresh and new to it. I’m confident that we’ll be able to do that, but we’re in baby stages right now.” Paramount+ also has in its lineup Laird starring Kenneth Branagh, Discretion starring Nicole Kidman and Elle Fanning, Fear Not starring Anne Hathaway and 9/12 starring Jeremy Strong.
Clueless debuted in 1995 and is loosely based on the Jane Austen novel Emma. It has become a cult classic.