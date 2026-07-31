Clueless Sequel Series Lands At Paramount+, Alicia Silverstone Returns

“I think we’re going to try really hard. The goal is to make it honor what everyone loves about Clueless and Cher,” Silverstone said in 2025. “So we want to honor that, but also bring something fresh and new to it. I’m confident that we’ll be able to do that, but we’re in baby stages right now.” Paramount+ also has in its lineup Laird starring Kenneth Branagh, Discretion starring Nicole Kidman and Elle Fanning, Fear Not starring Anne Hathaway and 9/12 starring Jeremy Strong.