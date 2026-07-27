Dungeons & Dragons Sequel Script Ready But 'Financial Reasons' Make Filming Unlikely

Despite a solid 91% critic rating and 92% from fans on Rotten Tomatoes and positive reviews, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves grossed $205M worldwide on a $150M budget. Paramount lost real money. Paramount, which co-produced and distributed Honor Among Thieves, was acquired by Skydance Media in August 2025. Additionally, the production banner eOne, once a subsidiary of Hasbro (which owns the rights to Dungeons & Dragons), was taken over by Lionsgate in December 2023. It was a matter of bad timing. The film came out right before The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which was a raging family-friendly success.