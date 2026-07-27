Dungeons & Dragons Sequel Script Ready But 'Financial Reasons' Make Filming Unlikely

Dungeons & Dragons 2 might never see the light of day.
The original film's co-writer stated the sequel script is ready.
Jonathan Goldstein said several financial reasons might be why the sequel will never get made.
A sequel to Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves has been written, but the production might never see the light of day, according to the original film’s co-writer and co-director Jonathan Goldstein. Goldstein revealed at San Diego Comic-Con that the duo was hired to write a follow-up and delivered one. John Francis Daley is the other half of the duo.
“We actually wrote a sequel to ‘Dungeons & Dragons.’ We were hired to write it,” Goldstein said. “I don’t know, that it will see the light of day for a number of financial reasons. They’re expensive movies to make, but it’d be great fun to do it. We love that cast, and we think we wrote something that fans would like.”
Financial Reasons Hampering Dungeons & Dragons Sequel Production
Despite a solid 91% critic rating and 92% from fans on Rotten Tomatoes and positive reviews, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves grossed $205M worldwide on a $150M budget. Paramount lost real money. Paramount, which co-produced and distributed Honor Among Thieves, was acquired by Skydance Media in August 2025. Additionally, the production banner eOne, once a subsidiary of Hasbro (which owns the rights to Dungeons & Dragons), was taken over by Lionsgate in December 2023. It was a matter of bad timing. The film came out right before The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which was a raging family-friendly success.
A Dungeons & Dragons live-action series was in development for Paramount+, but the streamer shelved its plans for the project in May 2024. The project was reported to have found a new home at Netflix in February 2025.
Former Paramount Pictures CEO Brian Robbins had previously attested he would be interested in doing a second movie, but only if it could be made "for less." One of the leads, Chris Pine, meanwhile, said in 2023 that he was "pretty confident" it would happen eventually.