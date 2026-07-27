Ranbir Kapoor Confirms He's Not Part Of Dhoom 4, Shares Love And War Update

Love And War gets a release windowRanbir Kapoor denied reports linking him to the much-discussed Dhoom 4 franchise.
The actor confirmed Love And War is targeting an early 2027 theatrical release.
Ranbir is currently focused on Ramayana and continuing work on its second instalment.
The Dhoom 4 rumours surrounding Ranbir Kapoor have finally been put to rest after the actor clarified that he is not a part of the much-speculated Yash Raj Films franchise. Speaking during the promotions of Ramayana at San Diego Comic-Con alongside Yash, Ranbir also opened up about his upcoming projects and shared a major update on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War.
Ranbir Kapoor shuts down Dhoom 4 rumours
For the past few years, reports had claimed that Ranbir Kapoor was in talks with producer Aditya Chopra to headline Dhoom 4. The speculation gathered momentum as fans expected the actor to take over the popular action franchise.
Responding to the rumours during an interaction with Review Nation, it was said by Ranbir that he was currently working only on Ramayana and another film, Love And War, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. With that statement, the actor effectively dismissed speculation surrounding his association with Dhoom 4.
Love And War gets a release window
While discussing his upcoming slate, Ranbir also shared that Love And War, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, is aiming for an early 2027 release, with the makers looking at around January 24.
Interestingly, Ranbir made no mention of Animal Park, despite reports suggesting the sequel is expected to begin production soon. He is, however, continuing work on Ramayana Part 2 following the ambitious launch of the epic at San Diego Comic-Con.
With Ramayana generating global interest and Love And War now firmly on his schedule, Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming slate appears packed, even as rumours around Dhoom 4 have finally been laid to rest.