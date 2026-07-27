Latest OTT and Theatrical Releases This Week: The Devil Wears Prada 2, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Final Project And More

From superhero spectacles to gripping thrillers, this week's OTT and theatrical releases have something for every kind of viewer.
The Devil Wears Prada 2 and Spider-Man: Brand New Day are among the biggest highlights, joined by fresh dramas, documentaries and animated adventures.
Whether you're planning a trip to the cinema or a weekend binge at home, the latest releases offer plenty of exciting new stories to explore.
The latest OTT and theatrical releases this week promise a packed line-up for every kind of viewer. From Tom Holland returning as Spider-Man on the big screen to Meryl Streep stepping back into Miranda Priestly's iconic heels, the coming days are filled with highly anticipated sequels, true-crime dramas, animated adventures and horror thrillers. If you're planning your weekend watchlist, these are the biggest releases to keep an eye on.
Latest OTT Releases:
1. The Devil Wears Prada 2
Where to Watch: JioHotstar
Release Date: 29 July 2026
Nearly two decades after the original film, Miranda Priestly returns to a publishing world transformed by AI and corporate takeovers. Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Meryl Streep reunite in what is easily one of this week's biggest streaming premieres.
2. Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2
Where to Watch: Prime Video
Release Date: 31 July 2026
Gotham's noir-inspired version returns with fresh mysteries, dangerous villains and familiar faces. The Riddler, Harley Quinn and the Joker all play key roles as Batman dives deeper into the city's criminal underworld.
3. The Bombing of Pan Am 103
Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: 30 July 2026
Based on one of the deadliest terrorist attacks in British history, this limited series follows the investigation that stretched across decades and multiple countries. Expect a tense and emotionally charged retelling of real events.
4. The Devil's Mouth
Where to Watch: Prime Video
Release Date: 29 July 2026
What begins as an adventurous cave expedition soon turns into a desperate fight for survival. Kathryn Newton leads this survival horror set inside flooded underwater caves where an unseen predator stalks its victims.
5. The Idaho College Murders: College Nightmare
Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: 29 July 2026
This three-part documentary revisits the shocking University of Idaho murders through police footage, interviews and archival material. It offers a detailed look at the investigation that gripped the world.
6. Final Project
Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: 29 July 2026
This Mexican teen thriller explores cyberbullying and online manipulation through the story of a student whose attempt at a fresh start spirals into a dangerous psychological game.
Latest Theatrical Releases This Week:
7. Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Where to Watch: In cinemas
Release Date: 30 July 2026
Tom Holland swings back into cinemas in the fourth Spider-Man film. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the Marvel blockbuster is among the year's most anticipated theatrical releases and is expected to dominate the box office.
8. Bhai Tera Star Hai
Where to Watch: In cinemas
Release Date: 30 July 2026
Raghav Juyal headlines this Hindi comedy about an aspiring actor whose dream of stardom lands him in one hilarious situation after another. If you're looking for light-hearted entertainment, this could be your weekend pick.
Which Release Should You Pick?
Whether you're revisiting the glamorous world of The Devil Wears Prada, catching Spider-Man's latest adventure on the big screen or diving into a gripping true-crime documentary, this week's releases cover almost every genre. With superhero spectacles, horror, documentaries and dramas arriving across theatres and streaming platforms, there is no shortage of fresh entertainment this weekend.