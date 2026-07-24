Sony Boards International Distribution of Ramayana

Ramayana is notable for being the first Indian production to receive the “Filmed for Imax” label, as the premium format company seeks to expand its footprint into Indian cinema. Ramayana will be presented in two parts, and Part 2 is in production now. The $500 million budget entails both films, including the production and P&A spend. Malhotra’s DNEG has won eight Oscars for VFX work on films like the Dune franchise, Interstellar, First Man, Blade Runner 2049, Ex Machina, and it also worked on The Odyssey. Last week, it was announced that the four-minute trailer will be released to the general public on July 24, Friday. However, in the light of the Sony deal, producer Namit Malhotra has announced that it was postponed ‘for a later date’.