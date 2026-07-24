Sony Boards International Distribution of Ramayana

Sony has acquired the international release of Ramayana.
The first part is primed for a Diwali release.
Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi.
Sony Pictures is slated to handle global distribution outside India of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. It will be released in multiple languages, including an English-language version.
Ramayana is notable for being the first Indian production to receive the “Filmed for Imax” label, as the premium format company seeks to expand its footprint into Indian cinema. Ramayana will be presented in two parts, and Part 2 is in production now. The $500 million budget entails both films, including the production and P&A spend. Malhotra’s DNEG has won eight Oscars for VFX work on films like the Dune franchise, Interstellar, First Man, Blade Runner 2049, Ex Machina, and it also worked on The Odyssey. Last week, it was announced that the four-minute trailer will be released to the general public on July 24, Friday. However, in the light of the Sony deal, producer Namit Malhotra has announced that it was postponed ‘for a later date’.
Ramayana also boasts action choreography by Terry Notary and Guy Norris and production design by Ramsey Avery and Ravi Bansal, and music by legends Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman. Ramayana is produced by Malhotra through Prime Focus Studios.
Commenting on the Sony deal, Malhotra said: “For generations, the Ramayana has inspired people through its timeless humanity and enduring values. Our ambition has always been to honour that legacy while creating a cinematic experience worthy of audiences everywhere. Through DNEG, we have spent decades helping filmmakers realise some of the world’s most ambitious cinematic visions. With Prime Focus Studios, we are now bringing that same commitment to storytelling to one of the world’s greatest epics. Collaborating with Sony Pictures gives Ramayana an extraordinary opportunity to connect with international audiences and introduce this timeless story to moviegoers around the world.”
On July 20, the makers showcased the trailer at ComicCom San Diego 2026. Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash. among others. The first part is due to release in November, during the Diwali holiday frame.