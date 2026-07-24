Rajkummar Rao's Prahaar Release Postponed As Makers Rethink Box Office Strategy

Rajkummar Rao's Prahaar was postponed to avoid a crowded theatrical release window.
The Ujjwal Nikam-inspired courtroom drama stars Wamiqa Gabbi and Jaideep Ahlawat alongside Rao.
Prahaar was originally scheduled for an August 7 theatrical release before being delayed.
Rajkummar Rao's Prahaar release postponed update has sparked fresh discussion after reports claimed that Maddock Films has decided to delay the courtroom drama to avoid a crowded theatrical window. Inspired by the life and career of veteran special public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam, the film was expected to be one of the studio's biggest releases before its plans reportedly changed following discussions with stakeholders.
Why Rajkummar Rao's Prahaar has been delayed
According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the makers decided that releasing Prahaar during its planned window would not maximise its box office potential. It was reported by a source that the film deserved a healthier theatrical run and that a revised release strategy was being considered.
It was further stated by the source that the film would have arrived just a week after Spider-Man: Brand New Day and a week before Batwara 1947 and Awarapan 2, creating a highly competitive release period. The source also suggested that Prahaar has the potential to attract large audiences if given more breathing space.
Lack of promotions fuelled postponement rumours
Trade speculation had already intensified after no promotional campaign was launched despite the release date approaching. It was said by the source that producer Dinesh Vijan is known for beginning promotional activities well in advance of a film's release. The absence of teasers, interviews or marketing events reportedly strengthened industry expectations that the release would be pushed.
Interestingly, this marks the second postponement for Maddock Films in the same month after Eetha, starring Shraddha Kapoor, was also delayed.
Directed by Avinash Arun, whose previous credits include Three of Us and Paatal Lok, Prahaar stars Rajkummar Rao as Ujjwal Nikam. The film also features Wamiqa Gabbi, Jaideep Ahlawat and Sikandar Kher in pivotal roles. While the makers are yet to announce a fresh release schedule, the courtroom drama was originally slated to release in cinemas on August 7.