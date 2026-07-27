CCTV's, PA Systems; Ayodhya Ram Temple Plans New Security for Sawan Festival

The Ayodhya administration expects 10 to 15 lakh devotees to visit the Ram temple during the upcoming Sawan Jhula Mela and Kanwar Yatra.
Access for regular worshippers without valid permits may be restricted from August 8 to 11 and August 23 to 28 to manage the massive crowd.
Only pass holders will be allowed access to the Sapt Mandapam and Kuber Navratna Tila during the peak festival days.
The Ayodhya administration is planning significant modifications to the safety and viewing protocols at the Ram temple ahead of the Sawan Jhula Mela and Kanwar Yatra. Authorities estimate 10 to 15 lakh devotees will arrive during the Sawan festival, PTI reported.
Even on normal days in August, officials expect a daily footfall of 2 to 3 lakh people. The highest number of Kanwariya pilgrims will likely gather on August 10, which marks the second Monday of Sawan.
New Entry Restrictions
Authorities may restrict access for regular worshippers lacking valid permits from August 8 to 11 and from August 23 to 28. Under the proposed system, only pass holders will receive access to the Sapt Mandapam and Kuber Navratna Tila.
Currently, the general darshan arrangement allocates 1,500 permits across distinct two-hour windows. Visitors book these passes online through the official website of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.
If crowds exceed capacity, administrators might temporarily pause viewing at the six subsidiary shrines located within the parkota. Extending the darshan hours for Ram Lalla remains an open option to manage the rush.
Enhanced Security Measures
The police are upgrading surveillance and crowd control infrastructure across the area. Ayodhya Circle Officer Ashutosh Tiwari told PTI that the installation of more CCTV cameras and public address systems is underway. The deployment includes extra lighting, pilgrim facilitation centres, lost-and-found desks, additional police officers, PAC units and water police.
Security cordons will expand at the Saryu ghats and major temples, including Nageshwarnath, Ksheereshwarnath, Hanumangarhi and Kanak Bhawan. Ram temple Superintendent of Police (Security) Vijay Shankar Mishra told PTI that while current setups remain unchanged for now, "route diversions and other restrictions will be implemented according to the crowd".
The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Suraksha Samanvay Samiti will approve the final security roadmap. The district administration informed PTI that the Ram temple can accommodate roughly 2 lakh worshippers each day. Administrators plan to manage larger crowds in stages via controlled pathways.